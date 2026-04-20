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Home > Lifestyle News > After Prada, Dior And LV, Ralph Lauren Faces Heat For Blatantly Copying Gujarat’s Bandhani Skirt And Selling It For Rs.45,000, Internet Dubs The Luxury Brand ‘Chor’

After Prada, Dior And LV, Ralph Lauren Faces Heat For Blatantly Copying Gujarat’s Bandhani Skirt And Selling It For Rs.45,000, Internet Dubs The Luxury Brand ‘Chor’

Ralph Lauren faces backlash for selling a Bandhani-inspired skirt without crediting its Indian origins.

Ralph Laurens Rs 44800 Bandhini-inspired print cotton skirt ( IMAGE: OFFICIAL WEBSITE)
Ralph Laurens Rs 44800 Bandhini-inspired print cotton skirt ( IMAGE: OFFICIAL WEBSITE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 20, 2026 18:46:01 IST

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After Prada, Dior And LV, Ralph Lauren Faces Heat For Blatantly Copying Gujarat’s Bandhani Skirt And Selling It For Rs.45,000, Internet Dubs The Luxury Brand ‘Chor’

RALPH LAUREN ROW: Ralph Lauren’s in hot water again after listing a skirt inspired by Bandhani, the Indian tie-dye art, but calling it something generic like ‘Print Cotton Wrap Skirt’ on their website. No real credit to its origin, nothing about India, nothing about Bandhani. This comes right after they got slammed for their so-called ‘vintage earrings’ that clearly riff on South Asian jhumkas.

What is the Bandhani skirt Ralph Lauren is selling? 

It’s a classic wrap with a tie waist and a loose hem, and it costs ₹44,800. Ralph Lauren says it’s inspired by traditional Bandhani. But people quickly noticed the skirt looked printed, not handmade. True Bandhani comes from Gujarat and Rajasthan, and artisans create it by tightly tying bits of fabric before dyeing. That’s a lot of detailed, hands-on work, a world away from a printed pattern.

Internet gets furious over new controversy

Social media’s not having it. The lack of credit for Bandhani’s roots really hit a nerve. Lots of users called out the brand, and many are exhausted by big labels constantly borrowing designs from India without ever mentioning the craft or paying the people who keep these traditions alive.

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One person summed up the frustration: “We’re so tired, man. Zara, Ralph, the Prada chapals. Like, LEAVE US ALONE.” Another wrote, “Bandhini chor! Be inspired but at least pay and credit the artisans, or better yet, make authentic items.”

After Prada, Dior And LV, Ralph Lauren Faces Heat For Blatantly Copying Gujarat’s Bandhani Skirt And Selling It For Rs.45,000, Internet Dubs The Luxury Brand ‘Chor’

How international brands have courted controversy over Indian inspiration

In 2025, Prada landed in hot water after they released sandals that looked a lot like Kolhapuri chappals but with a sky-high price tag and no mention of the traditional design. It took an online uproar for Prada to give any credit at all.

Dior caught similar criticism the same year. They unveiled a coat costing ₹1.6 crore, covered in detailed mukaish embroidery from Lucknow. The brand showcased the handiwork but skipped any nod to the craft itself or the artisans behind it.

Dolce & Gabbana got people talking, too. They introduced a bag inspired by Rome’s Trevi Fountain, but folks quickly saw that it looked almost exactly like the carved sandalwood or walnut boxes from Kashmir or Saharanpur. These places, especially known for their woodcraft. Saharanpur even has a GI tag for it, which were never mentioned.

Louis Vuitton made headlines with their autorickshaw-shaped bag. The internet went wild, but not just with admiration. Many people wondered if turning something as common as an autorickshaw, a part of daily Indian life, into a high-end collectable was respectful or just tone-deaf. The debate circled around whether these kinds of reinventions actually honor or just exploit what they borrow.

Bvlgari joined in by featuring kada-style bangles in their collection. This one flew a bit more under the radar, but people still pointed out how these highly symbolic pieces were being transformed into luxury accessories, often stripped of their original meaning.

Even Hermès, famous for its scarves, has a long history of using Indian-inspired patterns like elephants and paisleys. Plenty of people admire the look, but it doesn’t stop questions around selective borrowing—where credit, context, or real connection to the culture sometimes gets lost.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Finally Confirmed: Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar The Revenge’ To Be Out On THIS Streaming Platform Soon, Check Details

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After Prada, Dior And LV, Ralph Lauren Faces Heat For Blatantly Copying Gujarat’s Bandhani Skirt And Selling It For Rs.45,000, Internet Dubs The Luxury Brand ‘Chor’

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After Prada, Dior And LV, Ralph Lauren Faces Heat For Blatantly Copying Gujarat’s Bandhani Skirt And Selling It For Rs.45,000, Internet Dubs The Luxury Brand ‘Chor’

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After Prada, Dior And LV, Ralph Lauren Faces Heat For Blatantly Copying Gujarat’s Bandhani Skirt And Selling It For Rs.45,000, Internet Dubs The Luxury Brand ‘Chor’
After Prada, Dior And LV, Ralph Lauren Faces Heat For Blatantly Copying Gujarat’s Bandhani Skirt And Selling It For Rs.45,000, Internet Dubs The Luxury Brand ‘Chor’
After Prada, Dior And LV, Ralph Lauren Faces Heat For Blatantly Copying Gujarat’s Bandhani Skirt And Selling It For Rs.45,000, Internet Dubs The Luxury Brand ‘Chor’
After Prada, Dior And LV, Ralph Lauren Faces Heat For Blatantly Copying Gujarat’s Bandhani Skirt And Selling It For Rs.45,000, Internet Dubs The Luxury Brand ‘Chor’

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