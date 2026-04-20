Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Finally Confirmed: Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar The Revenge’ To Be Out On THIS Streaming Platform Soon, Check Details

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Date: Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which features Ranveer Singh, has had an incredible run in theatres, where it has made a lot of people happy over the past weeks. While the film continues to do well at the box office, the digital premiere of this highly anticipated sequel will be sometime late May or early June 2026 via Dhurandhar 2 OTT, reported JioHotstar.

The cost for the OTT rights to this movie is around Rs 150 crore, making this one of the largest digital transactions in history regarding Indian films.

Is Dhurandhar 2 ott release expected on JioHotstar or Netflix?

Interestingly, this marks a shift from the earlier instalment, which was released on Netflix. The sequel moving to a different platform highlights a noticeable change in its digital journey. Despite the growing buzz around the Dhurandhar 2 OTT release, the makers are in no hurry to push it online.

Usually, films arrive on OTT platforms within a couple of months of their theatrical debut. However, in this case, the timeline for the Dhurandhar 2 ott release may stretch a bit longer and expected to release on Jio Hotstar. The reason is simple, the film’s box office performance is still going strong.

Dhurandhar 2 ott release follows Rs 1000 crore milestone

Since its release on March 19, 2026, the movie has continued to attract audiences long after its first month of release. It has performed exceptionally, surpassing Rs 1000 crores in net earnings in India, which is a rare accomplishment for any film. This continued success has greatly extended the release window for the Dhurandar 2 OTT version.

The production company does not seem to be in a rush to end the theatrical run of the film, and they obviously want to capitalise on its big screen success. Thus, delaying the OTT release of Dhurandar 2 will not cut into the film’s continued success at the box office.

Dhurandhar 2 ott release comes amid a strong theatrical run

On the story front, the sequel continues the intense journey of Ranveer Singh’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who has now fully transformed into Hamza Ali Mazari. As the narrative progresses, he dives deeper into Karachi’s underworld, earning the feared title of “Sher-e-Baloch,” adding more depth ahead of the Dhurandhar 2 ott release.

Sara Arjun plays Yalina, his wife, while R. Madhavan appears as Ajay Sanyal, the intelligence officer who originally brings him into the mission. Their roles add emotional and strategic layers to the story leading into the Dhurandhar 2 OTT release.

Dhurandhar 2 ott release keeps audience anticipation high

The film details his descent into chaos as he seeks out organisations that may provide terrorism and criminal support funding. At heart, it is a character study that highlights the combination of action and intense psychological warfare between the main character and the conflicting emotions related to their obligation/duty, self-identity and the results of their actions. These themes will likely resonate with viewers when the Dhurandhar 2 OTT release occurs.

The Dhurandhar 2 ott release is now one of the most anticipated digital premieres, with fans eagerly waiting to watch the film from the comfort of their homes.

📊 Dhurandhar 2 Day-wise Collection (India Net)

Day Collection (₹ Cr) Day 0 (Preview) 43 Day 1 (Thu) 102.55 Day 2 (Fri) 80.72 Day 3 (Sat) 113 Day 4 (Sun) 114.85 Day 5 (Mon) 65 Day 6 (Tue) 56.6 Day 7 (Wed) 48.75 Week 1 Total 674.17 Day 8 (Thu) 49.7 Day 9 (Fri) 41.75 Day 10 (Sat) 62.85 Day 11 (Sun) 68.1 Day 12 (Mon) 25.3 Day 13 (Tue) 27.25 Day 14 (Wed) 20.1 Week 2 Total 263.65 Day 15 (Thu) 18.3 Day 16 (Fri) 21.55 Day 17 (Sat) 25.65 Day 18 (Sun) 28.25 Day 19 (Mon) 10 Day 20 (Tue) 10.1 Day 21 (Wed) 7.9 Day 22 (Thu) 7.15 Week 3 Total 110.6 Day 23 (Fri) 7 Day 24 (Sat) 13.5

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