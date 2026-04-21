Who Is Madhu Kishwar? Renowned Scholar Booked By Chandigarh Police Over Alleged Fake Social Media Posts, FIR Filed Under BNS And IT Act Provisions, Here’s What Really Happened

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
anushka sharma anne hathaway latest india news congress latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik anushka sharma anne hathaway latest india news congress latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik anushka sharma anne hathaway latest india news congress latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik anushka sharma anne hathaway latest india news congress latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
anushka sharma anne hathaway latest india news congress latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik anushka sharma anne hathaway latest india news congress latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik anushka sharma anne hathaway latest india news congress latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik anushka sharma anne hathaway latest india news congress latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Who Is Madhu Kishwar? Renowned Scholar Booked By Chandigarh Police Over Alleged Fake Social Media Posts, FIR Filed Under BNS And IT Act Provisions, Here’s What Really Happened

Who Is Madhu Kishwar? Renowned Scholar Booked By Chandigarh Police Over Alleged Fake Social Media Posts, FIR Filed Under BNS And IT Act Provisions, Here’s What Really Happened

Madhu Kishwar has been booked by Chandigarh Police following a complaint alleging the circulation of fake and misleading social media content.

Madhu Kishwar (IMAGE:X)
Madhu Kishwar (IMAGE:X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: April 21, 2026 17:16:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Madhu Kishwar? Renowned Scholar Booked By Chandigarh Police Over Alleged Fake Social Media Posts, FIR Filed Under BNS And IT Act Provisions, Here’s What Really Happened

Madhu Kishwar Row: Police have booked noted academician and writer Madhu Kishwar. A complaint was filed against her by a Chandigarh resident, accusing her of publishing fake and deceptive material on social media. Kishwar and several other social-media users have been registered on an FIR filed in the Sector-26 police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and various provisions of the Information Technology Act, such as Section 196 (promoting enmity between groups), Section 336(1) (forgery) and Section 356 (criminal defamation). According to the police, the complaint was made on April 19.

Madhu Kishwar Booked Over Fake Social Media Post

Based on the Chandigarh Police statement on Monday, the complainant claimed that doctored social-media posts and video clips with obscene content were being made, and the individual shown in the video clip was mistakenly identified.

The complaint also claimed that the information was not only falsified, but was done so purposely to mislead the audience, to ruin the reputation of an individual, and to disturb the peace and tranquillity of the people.

You Might Be Interested In

Police have explained that the initial video involved a travel vlogger and was originally posted through the social-media account of his wife. The police provided that she, her husband and another individual caught on camera have recorded their statements as a part of the investigation into the case.

Meanwhile, Kishwar has responded to the case on social‑media platform X. In one of her posts, she stated: “The Chandigarh police team came to my house late Monday night carrying a notice about the FIR, I protested against the timing of visit as it was late and according to the law, the police cannot visit or arrest women at night and asked the team to come again in the morning.”

Who is Madhu Kishwar? 

Madhu Purnima Kishwar is an Indian scholar, writer and vocal commentator who is the founder of Manushi which is a journal about women and society. She has been a leading writer of gender issues, social justice and political reform, frequently examining Indian politics, human rights and the place of Hindutva in political rhetoric.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh Horror: Father Arrested For Pouring Acid On 16-Year-Old Daughter, Dumps Her Body By The Roadside In Barabanki After She Refused To End Relationship With Boyfriend

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-13latest india newsMadhu Kishwartrending news

RELATED News

Dr. Purodha Prasad, ENT Specialist in Delhi Restores Sudden Hearing Loss in Patient Within 7 Days

MoD PSU AVNL Appoints Dynatron as Channel Partner to Drive Defence Exports in Global Markets

Platinum Stellar by Platinum Corp. with Sussanne Khan: Bespoke Presidential Suites in Santacruz West

Congress Stoops To New Low As Party President Mallikarjun Kharge Calls PM Modi A ‘Terrorist’, Later Clarifies Statement, Says ‘He Is Terrorising People’

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Holds Bengal Roadshow, Claims Mamata Didi Is Gone; Says TMC Exit Is Certain Amid Political Storm

LATEST NEWS

Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch CFC vs MSC Live Match?

SRH vs DC Injury News: KL Rahul to Lead Delhi Capitals in Place of Axar Patel? Not Pat Cummins, But This Pacer to Replace David Payne | IPL Today Match

KTM Introduces Duke And Adventure In 350cc Engine With Similar Performance And Design—Check All Details And Price

Who is Dhivya Sathyaraj? DMK Leader Says Supporters Of Vijay’s TVK Hurled Slippers At Her During Election Campaign In Chennai

Who Is Izabelle Leite? Virat Kohli’s Drop-Dead Gorgeous Ex-Girlfriend Drops A Big Hint About Star Cricketer’s ‘Taste’ In Women Days After He Liked A German Vlogger’s Pic

Horoscope Tomorrow 22 April 2026: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

This Famous TV Actor Rejected Jethalal’s Iconic Role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah But Still Ended Up As ₹40 Crore Comedy Star, Who Is He?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Surprises Daughter Aaradhya At Mumbai Airport After She Returns From Summer Trip; Heartwarming Moment Goes Viral | WATCH

The Blame Game Continues As Trump Alleges Iran Violated Ceasefire Multiple Times While Fresh Talks In Islamabad Hang in Balance

The Devil Wears Prada 2 First Review: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt Return In Fun, Fierce Fashion Drama; Fans React: ‘The Devil Is Back….’

Who Is Madhu Kishwar? Renowned Scholar Booked By Chandigarh Police Over Alleged Fake Social Media Posts, FIR Filed Under BNS And IT Act Provisions, Here’s What Really Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Madhu Kishwar? Renowned Scholar Booked By Chandigarh Police Over Alleged Fake Social Media Posts, FIR Filed Under BNS And IT Act Provisions, Here’s What Really Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Madhu Kishwar? Renowned Scholar Booked By Chandigarh Police Over Alleged Fake Social Media Posts, FIR Filed Under BNS And IT Act Provisions, Here’s What Really Happened
Who Is Madhu Kishwar? Renowned Scholar Booked By Chandigarh Police Over Alleged Fake Social Media Posts, FIR Filed Under BNS And IT Act Provisions, Here’s What Really Happened
Who Is Madhu Kishwar? Renowned Scholar Booked By Chandigarh Police Over Alleged Fake Social Media Posts, FIR Filed Under BNS And IT Act Provisions, Here’s What Really Happened
Who Is Madhu Kishwar? Renowned Scholar Booked By Chandigarh Police Over Alleged Fake Social Media Posts, FIR Filed Under BNS And IT Act Provisions, Here’s What Really Happened

QUICK LINKS