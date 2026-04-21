Who Is Madhu Kishwar? Renowned Scholar Booked By Chandigarh Police Over Alleged Fake Social Media Posts, FIR Filed Under BNS And IT Act Provisions, Here’s What Really Happened

Madhu Kishwar Row: Police have booked noted academician and writer Madhu Kishwar. A complaint was filed against her by a Chandigarh resident, accusing her of publishing fake and deceptive material on social media. Kishwar and several other social-media users have been registered on an FIR filed in the Sector-26 police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and various provisions of the Information Technology Act, such as Section 196 (promoting enmity between groups), Section 336(1) (forgery) and Section 356 (criminal defamation). According to the police, the complaint was made on April 19.

Madhu Kishwar Booked Over Fake Social Media Post

Based on the Chandigarh Police statement on Monday, the complainant claimed that doctored social-media posts and video clips with obscene content were being made, and the individual shown in the video clip was mistakenly identified.

The complaint also claimed that the information was not only falsified, but was done so purposely to mislead the audience, to ruin the reputation of an individual, and to disturb the peace and tranquillity of the people.

Police have explained that the initial video involved a travel vlogger and was originally posted through the social-media account of his wife. The police provided that she, her husband and another individual caught on camera have recorded their statements as a part of the investigation into the case.

Meanwhile, Kishwar has responded to the case on social‑media platform X. In one of her posts, she stated: “The Chandigarh police team came to my house late Monday night carrying a notice about the FIR, I protested against the timing of visit as it was late and according to the law, the police cannot visit or arrest women at night and asked the team to come again in the morning.”

Who is Madhu Kishwar?

Madhu Purnima Kishwar is an Indian scholar, writer and vocal commentator who is the founder of Manushi which is a journal about women and society. She has been a leading writer of gender issues, social justice and political reform, frequently examining Indian politics, human rights and the place of Hindutva in political rhetoric.

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