Uttar Pradesh Horror: Father Arrested For Pouring Acid On 16-Year-Old Daughter, Dumps Her Body By The Roadside In Barabanki After She Refused To End Relationship With Boyfriend

Uttar Pradesh: What began as a search for a missing teenage girl in Lucknow soon turned into a disturbing murder case. Sixteen-year-old Vandana Chaubey was found dead, and the investigation revealed that her own father was behind the crime.

Police say the girl was strangled, her face disfigured with acid to hide her identity, and her body was left by the roadside in Barabanki. The motive, according to investigators, was her refusal to end a relationship with her boyfriend.

Relationship Sparked Tension At Home

The issue had been building for months. In August 2025, Vandana had eloped with her boyfriend. While she was brought back home, the boy was jailed for a few months. Even after his release later in the year, the two remained in contact.

Her family strongly opposed the relationship. Police said her father, Vijay Kumar Chaubey, felt the situation was damaging the family’s reputation. He had reportedly shifted homes multiple times in an attempt to avoid social pressure. Despite repeated warnings, the girl did not agree to cut ties.

Murder Planned During Trip

Investigators say Chaubey planned the killing with his acquaintance, Abdul Mannan. On April 13, they hired a car and told the girl they were taking her to Rajasthan for faith-healing rituals.

By night, they reached Barabanki and stopped at an isolated stretch. While she was asleep, the two allegedly strangled her. They then poured acid on her face in an attempt to conceal her identity.

The accused initially planned to dump the body in the Sharda canal, but abandoned the idea after noticing movement on the road. They left the body at the spot and fled.

Police Probe Exposes Conspiracy

A few days later, on April 16, Chaubey filed a missing person complaint through the IGRS portal, claiming his daughter had disappeared.

However, during the investigation, police tracked call records and questioned those involved. The evidence pointed back to the father. Under questioning, Chaubey confessed to the crime, stating he acted out of fear of social stigma.

Police have arrested both Chaubey, 34, and Abdul Mannan, 45. Further legal action is underway as the investigation continues.

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