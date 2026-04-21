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Home > World News > Pakistan Embarrassed: Senior Diplomats Trade Punches Inside Kenya Mission While Playing Peacemaker In US-Iran Talks, ‘Fist Fight’ Claims Go Viral

Pakistan Embarrassed: Senior Diplomats Trade Punches Inside Kenya Mission While Playing Peacemaker In US-Iran Talks, ‘Fist Fight’ Claims Go Viral

Pakistan, mediating US-Iran peace talks, faces embarrassment as its own diplomats clash in Kenya. Allegations of a physical fight between top envoys trigger an internal probe.

Pakistan diplomats' alleged Kenya fight sparks probe as Islamabad hosts US-Iran talks. Photo: Gemini.
Pakistan diplomats' alleged Kenya fight sparks probe as Islamabad hosts US-Iran talks. Photo: Gemini.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 21, 2026 13:39:19 IST

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Pakistan Embarrassed: Senior Diplomats Trade Punches Inside Kenya Mission While Playing Peacemaker In US-Iran Talks, ‘Fist Fight’ Claims Go Viral

Pakistan, currently trying to negotiate the peace deal between US and Iran is unable to broker peace between tow of its diplomats. Several Pakistani journalists have claimed that its High Commissioner to Kenya, Ibrar Hussain Khan, and Deputy High Commissioner Adnan Javed Khan were involved in a physical fight. Pakistani independent journalists have also claimed that the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs initiated an inquiry after the allegations emerged. However the reports can not be independently verified by NewsX as claims are completely based on social media posts of the journalists.

Why Pakistani Diplomats Fought in Kenya

Zahid Gishkori, an investigative journalist with Pakistan-based outlet Hum News, on Sunday alleged that “two senior diplomats” were involved in a “serious physical fight in Pakistan Mission abroad.”

In a post on X, he further claimed that the altercation occurred at a foreign mission in an African country and that one of the diplomats approached local police.

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Another journalist, Shahzad Paracha, also posted on X, asserting that the officials involved were Pakistan’s High Commissioner and Deputy High Commissioner in Kenya, describing the incident as a “fist fight.”

Who Are The Two Pakistani Diplomats Involved In A Fight in Kenya?

Ibrar Hussain Khan has been serving as Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Kenya since September 2023, while Adnan Javed Khan holds the position of Deputy High Commissioner.

Gishkori said that the matter was treated with urgency by authorities.

“After going through basic facts, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is now undertaking an inquiry,” he wrote on X.

He also wrote that, “One of the diplomats has approached the local police station.”

He added that the reason behind the alleged altercation was “quite serious,” though no further details have been officially confirmed.

When Pakistan UN Ambassador Assaulted His Live-in Partner

While such incidents involving senior diplomats are considered rare, they are not entirely without precedent in Pakistan’s diplomatic history.

In 2003, Pakistan’s former Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, was embroiled in controversy after allegedly assaulting his live-in partner, Marijana Mihic. The episode unfolded at a time when Pakistan was campaigning for a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council. The US State Department had urged Islamabad to withdraw Akram’s diplomatic immunity following the allegations.

However, the case took a turn when Mihic later changed her statement, telling police she had sustained injuries after a fall.

Iran-US Peace Talks In Pakistan

The diplomatic controversy comes as Islamabad continues efforts to facilitate a second round of talks between the United States and Iran. The first round, held in Islamabad, concluded without agreement after approximately 21 hours.

US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that an American delegation would travel to Pakistan for fresh negotiations.

“My Representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan. They will be there tomorrow evening, for Negotiations,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The White House later confirmed that Vice President JD Vance will lead the delegation. Trump had earlier suggested that Vance might not attend due to security concerns, stating:

“It’s only because of security… JD’s great,” before officials clarified his participation.

Iran’s stance on the proposed talks remains uncertain. Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security Committee, said Tehran is open to engagement but will not negotiate unconditionally.

“We have never feared the principle of negotiation. Perhaps today or tomorrow, with further assessment, we consider it likely, providing that the American negotiating team and the messages they have received from Iran give a positive signal,” he said.

Also Read: Is Donald Trump Travelling To Pakistan For Peace Talks With Iran? US President Shares Big Hint As Ceasefire Deadline Nears

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Pakistan Embarrassed: Senior Diplomats Trade Punches Inside Kenya Mission While Playing Peacemaker In US-Iran Talks, ‘Fist Fight’ Claims Go Viral

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Pakistan Embarrassed: Senior Diplomats Trade Punches Inside Kenya Mission While Playing Peacemaker In US-Iran Talks, ‘Fist Fight’ Claims Go Viral

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Pakistan Embarrassed: Senior Diplomats Trade Punches Inside Kenya Mission While Playing Peacemaker In US-Iran Talks, ‘Fist Fight’ Claims Go Viral
Pakistan Embarrassed: Senior Diplomats Trade Punches Inside Kenya Mission While Playing Peacemaker In US-Iran Talks, ‘Fist Fight’ Claims Go Viral
Pakistan Embarrassed: Senior Diplomats Trade Punches Inside Kenya Mission While Playing Peacemaker In US-Iran Talks, ‘Fist Fight’ Claims Go Viral
Pakistan Embarrassed: Senior Diplomats Trade Punches Inside Kenya Mission While Playing Peacemaker In US-Iran Talks, ‘Fist Fight’ Claims Go Viral

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