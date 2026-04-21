Is Donald Trump Travelling To Pakistan For Peace Talks With Iran? US President Shares Big Hint As Ceasefire Deadline Nears

US President Donald Trump has said he is open to meeting senior Iranian leaders if ongoing negotiations yield a breakthrough, even as uncertainty clouds the next round of talks and a cease-fire deadline approaches. He made the comments as the current US-Iran cease-fire is set to expire on Wednesday evening, Washington time, adding urgency to the diplomatic efforts. “I have no problem meeting them,” Trump said on Monday. “If they want to meet, and we have some very capable people, but I have no problem meeting them.”

Trump’s comments followed claims from Tehran that it would not participate in the upcoming round of talks in Islamabad. Despite this, the US President dismissed concerns that negotiations might collapse.

“We’re supposed to have the talks,” he said. “So I would assume at this point nobody’s playing games.”

High-Level US Delegation Travelling To Pakistan For Peace Talks With Iran

According to Trump, a high-level US delegation is already en route to Pakistan for the discussions. He confirmed that Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and adviser Jared Kushner will lead the effort.

“They’re heading over now,” Trump added.

CNN reported that a delegation is expected to arrive on Wednesday, raising questions about how the cease-fire deadline will align with the timing of the talks.

Will Iran-US Ceasefire Be Extended? Trump Gives Update

Trump said that an extension of the cease-fire remains improbable. According to Bloomberg, the president described it as “highly unlikely” that the truce would be prolonged, warning that hostilities could resume if no agreement is reached.

At the centre of the discussions, Trump reiterated a firm US stance: Iran must abandon its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

“Get rid of their nuclear weapons. That’s all very simple,” he said. “There will be no nuclear weapon.”

He added that Iran could prosper if it agrees to permanently end its nuclear programme.

“Otherwise, a wonderful country – it truly could be,” Trump remarked.

Trump Warns of Consequences If Talks Fail

While maintaining a hard line, Trump refrained from detailing potential US actions if Iran refuses to comply or if talks break down.

“Well, I don’t want to get into that with you,” he said when asked about possible escalation. “You can imagine. It wouldn’t be pretty.”

The president has previously warned that the US could target Iranian infrastructure, including bridges and power plants, if a deal is not reached.

Iran Accuses US of ‘Excessive Demands’

Iran, meanwhile, has accused the Trump administration of making “excessive demands” and shifting its stance during negotiations. Tehran has also indicated it may not participate in this week’s talks.

However, Pakistani sources cited by The Post suggested that Iran’s position may be strategic.

The current hardline approach “is posturing to extract maximum advantage when [the] second round happens,” one source said, referencing discussions with the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticised media outlets for what he described as inadequate recognition of US military efforts.

He accused them of failing to credit American aviators, writing that they are “always trying to demean and belittle – LOSERS!!!”.

Also Read: Will US-Iran Peace Talks Happen In Pakistan? Donald Trump Gives Big Update, Says He Is ‘Winning By A Lot’