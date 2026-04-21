Will US-Iran Peace Talks Happen In Pakistan? Donald Trump Gives Big Update, Says He Is ‘Winning By A Lot’

US President Donald Trump on Monday launched a sharp attack on Democrats, accusing them of attempting to weaken Washington’s position amid the ongoing war with Iran. In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump said that he is under no pressure to secure a deal with Tehran, even as a two-week ceasefire approaches its expiry. Rejecting media reports, Trump wrote, “I read the Fake News saying that I am under ‘pressure’ to make a Deal. THIS IS NOT TRUE! I am under no pressure whatsoever, although, it will all happen, relatively quickly!” He emphasised that time was not working against him in the negotiations. The US President also indicated that any forthcoming agreement with Iran would surpass the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), suggesting a tougher and more favourable outcome for Washington.

Donald Trump Says Naval Blockade Will Continue, Says He Is ‘Winning By A Lot’

In a separate post, Trump claimed the United States was decisively ahead in the conflict, stating, “I’m winning a War, BY A LOT, things are going very well, our Military has been amazing.” He also pointed to significant losses suffered by Iran.

Trump announced that the US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz would remain in place until a deal is finalised, which he said could happen “relatively quickly.”

Defending the pace of the ongoing conflict, Trump said his projected six-week timeline was significantly shorter than major historical wars such as World War I, World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War, all of which lasted years.

Donald Trump’s Sharp Attack on Democrats and US Media

The President accused Democrats of trying to “hurt the very strong position” the US currently holds and made it clear he would not be rushed into a deal that might be unfavourable.

He also criticised previous US presidents, alleging they lacked the “Courage or Foresight” to act decisively on Iran. “We’re in it, and it will be done RIGHT, and we won’t let the Weak and Pathetic Democrats, TRAITORS ALL… belittle the accomplishments of our Military and the Trump Administration,” he said.

Trump targeted what he described as “anti-America fake news” media, accusing certain US publications of portraying the war effort as unsuccessful and “rooting for Iran to win.”

Iran-US Ceasefire Nears Deadline, Pakistan Talks in Focus, Iran Yet to Confirm Participation

Uncertainty continues to surround the war, with the current ceasefire set to expire on Wednesday, April 22. There is also limited clarity on the next round of negotiations expected to take place in Islamabad.

According to reports, US Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to travel to Pakistan for talks related to Iran.

A Bloomberg report cited Trump as saying it is “highly unlikely” that he would extend the truce. He confirmed that the United States would participate in the Islamabad discussions and that Vance would be departing soon.

There has been no official confirmation from Iran regarding its participation in the upcoming talks. However, a Reuters report quoted a Pakistani official expressing confidence that Tehran could be persuaded to attend the negotiations.

Also Read: ‘Iran Can Never Have Nuclear Weapon’: Trump Demands Regime Change, Calls Polls Rigged