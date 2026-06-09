How Much Have Global Powers Spent On Nuclear Weapons? China Leads Global Spending Record

Global nuclear weapons spending reaches a record high amid dramatic shifts in international security dynamics. Nine nuclear-armed countries spent nearly $119 billion on their arsenals last year, up 19 per cent from 2024, according to a new report by the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN). The report warns that nuclear modernisation programmes are speeding up at a pace not seen in decades. In a separate assessment, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) expresses similar concern, saying that while the overall number of warheads has decreased slightly over the years, the number of weapons ready for immediate use is growing.

Nuclear Spending Surge Signals Renewed Arms Competition

ICAN described the global trend as the beginning of a dangerous new phase in nuclear competition. ‘We are in the midst of a new nuclear arms race,’ it warned, saying fears about global stability are eroding as military investments surge. The organisation warned that geopolitical tensions are prompting countries to rapidly expand and modernise their nuclear arsenals.







The report also says the nine nuclear states, including the United States, Russia, China, Britain, France, India, Israel, North Korea and Pakistan, are all spending more on their nuclear capabilities. Combined spending over the past five years has topped $470 billion, reflecting long-term commitments to expanding and maintaining nuclear forces.

Nuclear Risk Increasing

Total warhead stockpiles have fallen to around 12,187, but the number of weapons that are deployable has risen to 9,745. Global security assessments identify this situation as a major risk factor. SIPRI director Karim Haggag said, ‘Even though we have lower numbers of nuclear weapons, the level of nuclear dangers and nuclear risks is rising,’ citing weakening arms control frameworks.

He also mentioned the breakdown of strategic agreements and the growing competition between nuclear powers as major concerns. He added, ‘Intensifying geopolitical competition means a very strong incentive for China to increase its reliance on nuclear weapons,’ as China continues to expand its arsenal, now estimated at around 620 warheads.

China’s Rapid Expansion

Among all nuclear states, China is expanding its arsenal at the fastest pace, while the United States and Russia still dominate global stockpiles with more than 5,000 warheads each. The United States alone spent $69.2 billion in 2025, more than all other nuclear-armed countries combined, according to ICAN.

The report cautions that long-term modernisation programmes, including new missile systems and production facilities, will keep nuclear arsenals ready for decades. It states that such investments will stretch far into the next century, with certain systems continuing to operate well beyond 2100.

Long-term Nuclear Investments Raise Ethical Concerns

Humanitarian organisations have also criticised the level of investment in nuclear weapons. ICAN and SIPRI both argue that funding priorities increasingly misalign with global needs, especially amid cuts to humanitarian aid. Susi Snyder, ICAN’s director of programmes and co-author of the report, expressed deep concern about the implications of these trends. She said, ‘To be perfectly honest, I’m terrified,’ referring to the combined impact of modernisation and emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, on nuclear risk. She also criticized the continued expansion of weapons systems, stating, ‘an arsenal that they themselves know they cannot use without committing a war crime,’ and added, ‘There seems to be a total disconnect from reality.’

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