SRH vs DC WATCH Video: Kavya Maran Reacts to Abhishek Sharma’s Record-Breaking Hundred vs Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad | Full List of Records Inside

The incredible Abhishek Sharma made history on Tuesday, April 21, by becoming the first player globally to achieve four scores of over 130 in T20 matches with a spectacular hundred against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. The left-handed batter from Amritsar opened the batting for Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2026 game against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and scored an unbeaten 135 runs off 68 balls. He struck 10 fours and 10 sixes while at the crease, aiding SRH in achieving a score of 242 for 2 in their allotted 20 overs.

In the 2025 IPL season, Abhishek scored 141 runs for SRH against Punjab Kings in Hyderabad. He has made 135 runs in a T20I for India versus England and gathered a total of 148 runs from 52 balls for Punjab in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game against Bengal in Hyderabad on November 30, 2025.

Upon completing his century, Abhishek Sharma paused in the center of the pitch and put his hands together in celebration. It’s a celebration that reflects the well-known one by Chelsea striker Cole Palmer.

He then went on to display his ‘L’ to the audience. In the stands, SRH owner Kavya Maran leaped in delight, applauding his performance. Abhishek’s parents were present as well, offering their support. Check out the video here:

THE HUNDRED CELEBRATION BY ABHISHEK SHARMA. 🔥 – Proud father and Kavya Maran cheering. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pbBYLZViiL — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 21, 2026







Abhishek Sharma’s List of Records:

Hitting 130+ in an innings most times in T20 cricket

4 Abhishek Sharma *

3 Aaron Finch & Chris Gayle

Highest individual scores in IPL

175* C Gayle RCB vs PWI Bengaluru 2013

158* B McCullum KKR vs RCB Bengaluru 2008

141 Abhishek Sharma SRH vs PK Hyderabad 2025

140* Q de Kock LSG vs KKR Navi Mumbai 2022

135* Abhishek Sharma SRH vs DC Hyderabad 2026

SRH post 242 for 2 after 20 overs

After being put in to bat first, Sunrisers Hyderabad surged past the 200-run mark by the end of the 17th over, with Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen at the crease. Klaasen then continued the onslaught, smashing two sixes off Lungi Ngidi in the 18th over to add another 14 runs to SRH’s total.

Klaasen also became the third fastest to 100 sixes in IPL in terms of innings (52) behind Gayle (37) and Andre Russell (47), and seventh fastest in terms of balls faced (1072 balls).

Natarajan bowled an outstanding 19th over, conceding just 6 runs. SRH finished their innings on 242-2, with Klaasen and Sharma collecting 20 runs in the final over.

(with agencies’ inputs)

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