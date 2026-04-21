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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Yuzvendra Chahal Trolled Over Viral Pic With Women’s Cricketer Harleen Deol, Fans Drag ‘Cute DM’ Controversy And Past Allegations

IPL 2026: Yuzvendra Chahal Trolled Over Viral Pic With Women’s Cricketer Harleen Deol, Fans Drag ‘Cute DM’ Controversy And Past Allegations

Yuzvendra Chahal was trolled during IPL 2026 after sharing a viral photo with Harleen Deol. Fans revisited his ‘cute DM’ controversy and past allegations involving Dhanashree Verma, sparking social media backlash despite PBKS’ strong performance.

Yuzvendra Chahal trolled for picture with Harleen Deol. Image Credit: Instagram/Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal trolled for picture with Harleen Deol. Image Credit: Instagram/Yuzvendra Chahal

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 21, 2026 22:08:58 IST

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IPL 2026: Yuzvendra Chahal Trolled Over Viral Pic With Women’s Cricketer Harleen Deol, Fans Drag ‘Cute DM’ Controversy And Past Allegations

IPL 2026: The Punjab Kings have been in terrific form in the ongoing 19th season of the Indian Premier League. Being the only undefeated team in the tournament, PBKS have dominated the proceedings. Off the field, Yuzvendra Chahal, IPL’s highest wicket taker, recently took to Instagram to share a photo with Indian Women’s team batter, Harleen Deol. It did not go well with fans who trolled the leg-spinner. Captioning the post, Chahal said, “Spinning magic every time we set foot on the field 😎🌪️” Social media users did not mince their words while going after Chahal. 

The leg-spinner in the past has been in the news for his link-ups. Controversies related to his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma, or past flings with RJ Mahvash had made the headlines. Now, recently, Taniya Chatterjee, who is a model, revealed how the leg-spinner had messaged her, calling her ‘cute’.

Fans react to Yuzvendra Chahal’s Insta post with Harleen Deol

The fans went after Yuzvendra Chahal, trolling the leg spinner for sharing a picture with Harleen Deol. Deol, who herself is a prominent part of the Indian Women’s cricket team, was part of the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side that won the ODI World Cup in 2025. Comments under the post talked about how Harleen could join the list of flings from Yuzvendra Chahal’s past.

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Users warned Chahal and asked the leg-spinner to stay away from Harleen Deol. 




Fans recalled his recent controversy with Taniya Chatterjee, where Chahal sent her a message calling the model ‘cute’.




Yuzvendra Chahal was targeted for his height as well, with fans recalling that most of his past flings were taller than the Indian spinner. 




Fans joked about how they hoped that Harleen Deol is safe.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘Cute’ DM Controversy With Taniya Chatterjee

Yuzvendra Chahal made headlines once more for both his personal life and his performance with the Punjab Kings in the 2026 Indian Premier League. Actress Taniya Chatterjee is currently involved in a fresh issue. She recently alleged that Chahal called her “cute” in a direct message (DM). According to sources, Chahal filed a defamation lawsuit against her after this statement went viral on social media. 

Cheating Allegations Against Yuzvendra Chahal by ex-wife Dhanashree Verma 

Yuzvendra Chahal’s ex-wife, Dhanshree Verma in a popular TV show made allegations on the Indian spinner about cheating during their marriage. Verma talked about how she had caught Chahal cheating on her within two months of their marriage. However, the Indian spinner broke his silence and called the allegations baseless. He said, “I am a sportsperson and I do not cheat. Agar koi two months mein hi cheat karta toh itna lamba relationship chalta kya? For me, this chapter is over, done and dusted. I have moved forward with my life and everyone else should do, too.”

Yuzvendra Chahal in IPL 2026 So Far 

Yuzvendra Chahal has not had the best of a time in IPL 2026 so far. While his team, PBKS are undefeated so far in IPL 2026, Chahal has picked up only four wickets in six games. He has an economy of 9.58 runs per over in the season. Two times this season, Chahal has been wicketless. Despite his poor performances, the Punjab Kings have won five out of their six games and are at the top of the points table.

Who is Harleen Deol?

Like Yuzvendra Chahal, Harleen Deol is a cricketer as well. She has played 66 games so far for the Indian team. In WODIs, Harleen has scored more than 1000 runs while averaging more than 32. In WT20Is, Deol has only 311 runs in 28 games. She was part of the team that won the ODI World Cup in 2025 under Harmanpreet Kaur’s captaincy. 

Also Read: World Earth Day 2026: From Stadiums to Streets — How Sports Are Going Eco-Friendly?

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Tags: Chahal controversyCute DM controversyDhanashree VermaHarleen DeolIPL 2026pbkspunjab kingsTaniya Chatterjeeyuzvendra chahal

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IPL 2026: Yuzvendra Chahal Trolled Over Viral Pic With Women’s Cricketer Harleen Deol, Fans Drag ‘Cute DM’ Controversy And Past Allegations

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IPL 2026: Yuzvendra Chahal Trolled Over Viral Pic With Women’s Cricketer Harleen Deol, Fans Drag ‘Cute DM’ Controversy And Past Allegations

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IPL 2026: Yuzvendra Chahal Trolled Over Viral Pic With Women’s Cricketer Harleen Deol, Fans Drag ‘Cute DM’ Controversy And Past Allegations
IPL 2026: Yuzvendra Chahal Trolled Over Viral Pic With Women’s Cricketer Harleen Deol, Fans Drag ‘Cute DM’ Controversy And Past Allegations
IPL 2026: Yuzvendra Chahal Trolled Over Viral Pic With Women’s Cricketer Harleen Deol, Fans Drag ‘Cute DM’ Controversy And Past Allegations
IPL 2026: Yuzvendra Chahal Trolled Over Viral Pic With Women’s Cricketer Harleen Deol, Fans Drag ‘Cute DM’ Controversy And Past Allegations

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