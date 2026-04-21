Who Are The Eight Women Facing Execution In Iran? Trump Urges Tehran To Release Them Ahead Of High-Stakes Islamabad Talks

In a significant diplomatic move just hours before a crucial ceasefire deadline, Donald Trump has urged Iran’s leadership to release eight women reportedly facing execution. The appeal comes at a tense moment, with negotiations between the two sides expected to begin soon.

In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump shared a screenshot from activist Eyal Yakoby, who claimed that Iran was “preparing to hang eight women.” The post included photos of the women, who are said to be at imminent risk of execution, though specific details about their identities and cases remain unclear.

Eight Women At Centre Of Crisis As Donald Trump Urges Iran

The eight women at the centre of the controversy have not been officially identified in public records or confirmed statements. The information currently circulating comes primarily from social media posts, which claim they are detainees facing execution in Iran. However, there is no independent confirmation yet regarding their names, backgrounds, or the charges against them.

What is known is that their images have been widely shared online, drawing concern from activists and observers. The lack of verified details has added to the urgency of the situation, as calls grow for clarity and humanitarian intervention.

Donald Trump Message Adds Pressure Ahead Of Ceasefire Deadline

The issue has now become part of a larger diplomatic conversation, with Trump framing their release as a key humanitarian step ahead of negotiations. Addressing Iranian leaders directly, he said, “To the Iranian leaders, who will soon be in negotiations with my representatives: I would greatly appreciate the release of these women. I am sure that they will respect the fact that you did so. Please do them no harm! Would be a great start to our negotiations!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

The plea comes as US Vice President JD Vance and a delegation prepare for talks with Iranian officials in Islamabad. These discussions are expected to take place just as a fragile two-week ceasefire, brokered on April 8, nears its expiration on Wednesday.

Donald Trump Push Comes As Iran Sends Mixed Signals

The diplomatic situation remains uncertain, with conflicting signals emerging from Iran. Reports from Axios suggest that Mojtaba Khamenei has authorised a team to travel for negotiations, hinting at a possible de-escalation.

However, Iran’s state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) has denied that any delegation has travelled to Pakistan. In a statement, the broadcaster said, “No Iranian diplomatic delegation – be it a primary or secondary team, or an initial or follow-up mission – has travelled to Islamabad, Pakistan so far.”

Donald Trump Comments Amid Threats And Diplomatic Efforts

Despite this denial, sources in Islamabad indicate preparations are underway for both US and Iranian delegations. Reports cited by Al Arabiya say both sides are expected to arrive around the same time, suggesting a possible breakthrough.

The upcoming talks are expected to focus on a “10-point plan” that includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz, easing sanctions, and working toward a long-term resolution to the ongoing 2026 conflict.

Donald Trump Appeal Could Shape Outcome Of Talks

However, tensions remain high, with strong rhetoric on both sides. Trump has warned of “lots of bombs” if the ceasefire ends without an agreement. On the other hand, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said Iran will not negotiate under the “shadow of threat.”

As the world watches developments in Islamabad, the fate of the eight women has taken on symbolic importance. Their release, if it happens, could serve as an early sign of goodwill between the two countries, even as uncertainty continues to surround both the negotiations and the humanitarian appeal.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Trump On Iran: ‘We’re Ready To Go Militarily’ As He Rules Out Ceasefire Extension, Warns Of Fresh ‘Bombing’ If Talks Fail