What Led To Mundathikode Firecracker Explosion? Massive Blast Ahead Of Thrissur Pooram Leaves 4 Dead, Over 40 Injured – Watch

Mundathikode: A Fireworks Unit Explosion Kills Four and Injures 40, Just Days Before Thrissur Pooram in Keralam. Mundathikode has become a site of pandemonium and devastation caused by an explosion at a local fireworks plant, which has resulted in four fatalities and approximately 40 injuries, and this explosion took place just days before the annual Thrissur Pooram festivities. Up to this point, it is believed that the Mundathikode event is one of the largest fireworks-related accidents in recent history.

The blast occurred at a fireworks storage facility that was associated with the Thiruvambadi Kootam, one of the factions within the festival; large debris from the explosion can be heard from miles away, showing the severity of the explosion.

Mundathikode explosion rocks fireworks unit

An explosion has resulted in at least four deaths and approximately 40 workers injured. Many of those injured are being transported to local hospitals, including Thrissur Medical College, with multiple people in critical condition. The Mundathikode incident is being treated as a large scale emergency in the local district.

The explosion led to multiple nearby fireworks sheds being destroyed. Officials noted that smaller residual explosions created difficulty in conducting rescue efforts at the Mundathikode site.

Mundathikode blast disrupts Pooram preparations

An accident occurred during preparations for a testing fireworks display that was to be held before the Thrissur Pooram. These storage facilities for the festival contained large amounts of explosives, possibly causing the explosion to be as severe as it was. The cause of the explosion is still undetermined; however, according to reports, the explosion originated either at the location it happened, the Mundathikode storage and manufacturing area.

Witnesses have reported the situation to be horrific. One witness mentioned he heard a loud explosion in the evening and after hearing the sound of the explosion ran to the explosion site only to see debris all over the place. “There were heads and hands all around,” one local resident stated, confirming the level of death caused by the Mundathikode explosion..

Mundathikode eyewitnesses describe a horrific scene

Emergency Services responded to a disaster involving fire and rescue, police, and local residents. Injured workers were taken to local hospitals, and rescuers are still searching for people being trapped by debris. The Mundathikode incident has raised new questions about safety standards in fireworks units in Kerala.

Additionally, More investigations will be conducted to determine the exact sequence of events associated with the accident. Consequently, the incident also puts a doubt on Safety procedures for the upcoming Thrissur Pooram; therefore, Safety procedures will be reviewed as a result of the explosion at Mundathikode.

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