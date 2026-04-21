What Led To Mundathikode Firecracker Explosion? Massive Blast Ahead Of Thrissur Pooram Leaves 4 Dead, Over 40 Injured – Watch

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
anushka sharma anne hathaway latest india news congress latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik anushka sharma anne hathaway latest india news congress latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik anushka sharma anne hathaway latest india news congress latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik anushka sharma anne hathaway latest india news congress latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
anushka sharma anne hathaway latest india news congress latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik anushka sharma anne hathaway latest india news congress latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik anushka sharma anne hathaway latest india news congress latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik anushka sharma anne hathaway latest india news congress latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > What Led To Mundathikode Firecracker Explosion? Massive Blast Ahead Of Thrissur Pooram Leaves 4 Dead, Over 40 Injured – Watch

What Led To Mundathikode Firecracker Explosion? Massive Blast Ahead Of Thrissur Pooram Leaves 4 Dead, Over 40 Injured – Watch

A deadly explosion at a fireworks unit in Mundathikode killed at 4 people and injured around 40 during Thrissur Pooram preparations.

Mundathikode explosion at a firecracker factory (Image: X)
Mundathikode explosion at a firecracker factory (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: April 21, 2026 17:30:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Led To Mundathikode Firecracker Explosion? Massive Blast Ahead Of Thrissur Pooram Leaves 4 Dead, Over 40 Injured – Watch

Mundathikode: A Fireworks Unit Explosion Kills Four and Injures 40, Just Days Before Thrissur Pooram in Keralam. Mundathikode has become a site of pandemonium and devastation caused by an explosion at a local fireworks plant, which has resulted in four fatalities and approximately 40 injuries, and this explosion took place just days before the annual Thrissur Pooram festivities. Up to this point, it is believed that the Mundathikode event is one of the largest fireworks-related accidents in recent history.

The blast occurred at a fireworks storage facility that was associated with the Thiruvambadi Kootam, one of the factions within the festival; large debris from the explosion can be heard from miles away, showing the severity of the explosion.

Mundathikode explosion rocks fireworks unit

An explosion has resulted in at least four deaths and approximately 40 workers injured. Many of those injured are being transported to local hospitals, including Thrissur Medical College, with multiple people in critical condition. The Mundathikode incident is being treated as a large scale emergency in the local district.

The explosion led to multiple nearby fireworks sheds being destroyed. Officials noted that smaller residual explosions created difficulty in conducting rescue efforts at the Mundathikode site.

Mundathikode blast disrupts Pooram preparations

An accident occurred during preparations for a testing fireworks display that was to be held before the Thrissur Pooram. These storage facilities for the festival contained large amounts of explosives, possibly causing the explosion to be as severe as it was. The cause of the explosion is still undetermined; however, according to reports, the explosion originated either at the location it happened, the Mundathikode storage and manufacturing area.

Witnesses have reported the situation to be horrific. One witness mentioned he heard a loud explosion in the evening and after hearing the sound of the explosion ran to the explosion site only to see debris all over the place. “There were heads and hands all around,” one local resident stated, confirming the level of death caused by the Mundathikode explosion..

Mundathikode eyewitnesses describe a horrific scene

Emergency Services responded to a disaster involving fire and rescue, police, and local residents. Injured workers were taken to local hospitals, and rescuers are still searching for people being trapped by debris. The Mundathikode incident has raised new questions about safety standards in fireworks units in Kerala.  

Additionally, More investigations will be conducted to determine the exact sequence of events associated with the accident.  Consequently, the incident also puts a doubt on Safety procedures for the upcoming Thrissur Pooram; therefore, Safety procedures will be reviewed as a result of the explosion at Mundathikode.

Also Read: Bengaluru Techie Booked For Misusing Office Credit Card To Spend Rs 27 Lakh, Sends Obscene Images And Suicide Threats To Boss After Failing To Repay   

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: MundathikodeMundathikode blastMundathikode blast kills several people

RELATED News

Bengaluru Techie Booked For Misusing Office Credit Card To Spend Rs 27 Lakh, Sends Obscene Images And Suicide Threats To Boss After Failing To Repay

Who Is Ashwini Paul? 34-Year-Old Ex-Bar Dancer Turned Kingpin Held With 5,030 MDMA And Ecstasy Tablets; Mumbai Police Expose ₹6 Crore Drug Network With Suspected Links

Bengaluru Weather This Week: Check Full Forecast As Temperatures Stay Above 38°C, IMD Issues Heat Alert – All You Need To Know

Uttar Pradesh Horror: Father Arrested For Pouring Acid On 16-Year-Old Daughter, Dumps Her Body By The Roadside In Barabanki After She Refused To End Relationship With Boyfriend

Amravati Viral MMS: Accused Ayan Ahmed Reveals Shocking Details, Says ‘Did Not Even Leave Mother’s….’

LATEST NEWS

Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch CFC vs MSC Live Match?

Bhavna Pani Shines In Bhooth Bangla With A Standout Performance

SRH vs DC Injury News: KL Rahul to Lead Delhi Capitals in Place of Axar Patel? Not Pat Cummins, But This Pacer to Replace David Payne | IPL Today Match

KTM Introduces Duke And Adventure In 350cc Engine With Similar Performance And Design—Check All Details And Price

Dr. Purodha Prasad, ENT Specialist in Delhi Restores Sudden Hearing Loss in Patient Within 7 Days

Who Is Izabelle Leite? Virat Kohli’s Drop-Dead Gorgeous Ex-Girlfriend Drops A Big Hint About Star Cricketer’s ‘Taste’ In Women Days After He Liked A German Vlogger’s Pic

Horoscope Tomorrow 22 April 2026: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

MoD PSU AVNL Appoints Dynatron as Channel Partner to Drive Defence Exports in Global Markets

This Famous TV Actor Rejected Jethalal’s Iconic Role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah But Still Ended Up As ₹40 Crore Comedy Star, Who Is He?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Surprises Daughter Aaradhya At Mumbai Airport After She Returns From Summer Trip; Heartwarming Moment Goes Viral | WATCH

What Led To Mundathikode Firecracker Explosion? Massive Blast Ahead Of Thrissur Pooram Leaves 4 Dead, Over 40 Injured – Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Led To Mundathikode Firecracker Explosion? Massive Blast Ahead Of Thrissur Pooram Leaves 4 Dead, Over 40 Injured – Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Led To Mundathikode Firecracker Explosion? Massive Blast Ahead Of Thrissur Pooram Leaves 4 Dead, Over 40 Injured – Watch
What Led To Mundathikode Firecracker Explosion? Massive Blast Ahead Of Thrissur Pooram Leaves 4 Dead, Over 40 Injured – Watch
What Led To Mundathikode Firecracker Explosion? Massive Blast Ahead Of Thrissur Pooram Leaves 4 Dead, Over 40 Injured – Watch
What Led To Mundathikode Firecracker Explosion? Massive Blast Ahead Of Thrissur Pooram Leaves 4 Dead, Over 40 Injured – Watch

QUICK LINKS