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Home > Entertainment News > What Is Anne Hathaway’s Ethnicity? The Devil Wears Prada 2 Star Abruptly Drops ‘INSHALLAH’ In Viral Video, Fans Defend, ‘Nothing Wrong With It’

What Is Anne Hathaway’s Ethnicity? The Devil Wears Prada 2 Star Abruptly Drops ‘INSHALLAH’ In Viral Video, Fans Defend, ‘Nothing Wrong With It’

Anne Hathaway went viral after casually using the word “Inshallah” during a promotional video for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Anna Hathaway (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)
Anna Hathaway (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 21, 2026 20:23:43 IST

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What Is Anne Hathaway’s Ethnicity? The Devil Wears Prada 2 Star Abruptly Drops ‘INSHALLAH’ In Viral Video, Fans Defend, ‘Nothing Wrong With It’

Anne Hathaway Viral Video: In a world where there still exist cultural and political divisions, an incident involving actress Anne Hathaway has made its way into people’s hearts. While appearing in a promotional video for The Devil Wears Prada 2, Hathaway inadvertently used the term “Inshallah,” which means “God willing” in English. 

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Star Abruptly Drops ‘INSHALLAH’ 

“I just really wanna hopefully live and enjoy a life. I wanna have a long, healthy life, Inshallah, I hope so. Inshallah!” she added. Kris Fade, an Australian-Lebanese radio presenter and socialite who appeared in the Dubai Bling movie, shared his reaction on Twitter.

The phrase “Inshallah” is often used by Muslims around the world and has become part of everyday life for those who speak Urdu or Hindi in South Asia. However, what caught fans’ attention was not the term itself but the comfort with which Hathaway used it. On social media, people praised how organic it seemed and how Hathaway did not use it as a mere performance but rather with conviction.

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How did the Internet react? 

Reacting to the viral video, one user stated, “She’s definitely a Persian cat,” and another shared, “Inshallah means “If God Wills” nothing wrong in that.”

The next one stated, “Extremely interesting. The effect of Middle Eastern immigration is wild. I don’t think it will reach a whole pidgin language, however Americans will see such words more often as days go by!”

An individual shared, “Praising” god and sexualizing the blessed mother Mary do not go hand in hand. Clowns like her can f**k-off my timeline.” And, one concluded, “She was right to say Inshallah, Cause the only way for her to live a long a healthy is If God wills it.” 

What Is Anne Hathaway’s Ethnicity? 

Anne Hathaway is an American actress who has predominantly Irish origins along with having some English, German, and French ancestry. She was born in Brooklyn, New York, and is a Caucasian American. She is often referred to as being merely American in terms of her ethnic identity, whereas her ancestral heritage has European origins.

Even Anne Hathaway’s parents do not belong to the Muslim religion. Anne Hathaway grew up in a Roman Catholic family, and subsequently, their faith changed to Episcopalianism after the coming-out of their son as a gay man.

What does Inshallah mean? 

Inshallah means “by God’s will.” It can be described as a prayer that expresses hope or intention regarding some event in the future while recognising that it is ultimately up to God. It implies belief, humility, and submission to divine will.

About The Devil Wears Prada 2

Two decades later, following their landmark portrayals of Miranda, Andy, Emily, and Nigel – Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci take to the chic avenues of New York City and the modern premises of Runway magazine for the much-awaited follow-up to the groundbreaking movie from 2006 that came to define an era.

The movie brings back its original leading cast along with returning filmmaker David Frankel and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna, and features an entirely fresh roster of runway talent in the form of Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, and B.J. Novak. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also return as “Lily” and “Irv” from the original movie.

20th Century Studios will bring The Devil Wears Prada 2 to theaters on 1st May 2026.

MUST READ: Who Is Amin Jaz? Apoorva Mukhija Aka Rebel Kid Sparks Dating Rumours With A ‘Muslim Guy’ After Cosy Pics Leak Online Amid Kalava Controversy

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What Is Anne Hathaway’s Ethnicity? The Devil Wears Prada 2 Star Abruptly Drops ‘INSHALLAH’ In Viral Video, Fans Defend, ‘Nothing Wrong With It’

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What Is Anne Hathaway’s Ethnicity? The Devil Wears Prada 2 Star Abruptly Drops ‘INSHALLAH’ In Viral Video, Fans Defend, ‘Nothing Wrong With It’

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What Is Anne Hathaway’s Ethnicity? The Devil Wears Prada 2 Star Abruptly Drops ‘INSHALLAH’ In Viral Video, Fans Defend, ‘Nothing Wrong With It’
What Is Anne Hathaway’s Ethnicity? The Devil Wears Prada 2 Star Abruptly Drops ‘INSHALLAH’ In Viral Video, Fans Defend, ‘Nothing Wrong With It’
What Is Anne Hathaway’s Ethnicity? The Devil Wears Prada 2 Star Abruptly Drops ‘INSHALLAH’ In Viral Video, Fans Defend, ‘Nothing Wrong With It’
What Is Anne Hathaway’s Ethnicity? The Devil Wears Prada 2 Star Abruptly Drops ‘INSHALLAH’ In Viral Video, Fans Defend, ‘Nothing Wrong With It’

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