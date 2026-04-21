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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Amin Jaz? Apoorva Mukhija Aka Rebel Kid Sparks Dating Rumours With A ‘Muslim Guy’ After Cosy Pics Leak Online Amid Kalava Controversy

Who Is Amin Jaz? Apoorva Mukhija Aka Rebel Kid Sparks Dating Rumours With A ‘Muslim Guy’ After Cosy Pics Leak Online Amid Kalava Controversy

Apoorva Mukhija Aka The Rebel Kids Pics With Rumoured Beau Amin Jaz (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)
Apoorva Mukhija Aka The Rebel Kids Pics With Rumoured Beau Amin Jaz (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 21, 2026 19:54:17 IST

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Who Is Amin Jaz? Apoorva Mukhija Aka Rebel Kid Sparks Dating Rumours With A ‘Muslim Guy’ After Cosy Pics Leak Online Amid Kalava Controversy

Apoorva Mukhija Boyfriend Rumours: Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, famously known as The Rebel Kid, has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. In her recent post on social media, a video that she uploaded went viral after she could be seen severing the Kalava tied to her wrist. Apoorva Mukhija was about to set off to attend the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Is Apoorva Mukhija dating Amin Jaz? 

Unfortunately, her decision was not appreciated by the netizens who have been criticising her online since then. Amid receiving flak, pictures of Apoorva Mukhija posing along with her alleged boyfriend, Amin Jaz, have resurfaced online.

These pictures have been uploaded on Reddit, creating a buzz online. Whenever there’s any news related to Apoorva Mukhija or her boyfriend, it is immediately shared by people online.

Who Is Amin Jaz? Apoorva Mukhija Aka Rebel Kid Sparks Dating Rumours With A ‘Muslim Guy’ After Cosy Pics Leak Online Amid Kalava Controversy

Apoorva Mukhija’s KALAVA controversy

While that, the social media influencer had uploaded a video of her getting ready for Coachella in which she was overheard telling, “Mujhe mere pandit ne bola tha ke aap yeh wala dhaaga mat kaatna. But, mere aur mere aesthetic Coachella pictures ke beech mein agar koi aa sakta hai toh woh hu sirf main khud (My priest told me not to cut this thread. But, if there’s anyone standing between me and my aesthetic Coachella pictures, it’s only me).”

Who is Amin Jaz? 

Amin Jaz (Amin Jazayeri) is a DJ and music producer from Pune, India, and is known for his podcast, “Untriggered with AminJaz,” where he speaks openly about various topics such as lifestyle, relationships, and pop culture without any filters. He has a loyal fanbase of over 85k followers on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Did Vijay Varma Just Throw Shade At Kartik Aaryan? His ‘King Of PR’ Tag Has Internet Talking

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Who Is Amin Jaz? Apoorva Mukhija Aka Rebel Kid Sparks Dating Rumours With A ‘Muslim Guy’ After Cosy Pics Leak Online Amid Kalava Controversy

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Who Is Amin Jaz? Apoorva Mukhija Aka Rebel Kid Sparks Dating Rumours With A ‘Muslim Guy’ After Cosy Pics Leak Online Amid Kalava Controversy

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Who Is Amin Jaz? Apoorva Mukhija Aka Rebel Kid Sparks Dating Rumours With A ‘Muslim Guy’ After Cosy Pics Leak Online Amid Kalava Controversy
Who Is Amin Jaz? Apoorva Mukhija Aka Rebel Kid Sparks Dating Rumours With A ‘Muslim Guy’ After Cosy Pics Leak Online Amid Kalava Controversy
Who Is Amin Jaz? Apoorva Mukhija Aka Rebel Kid Sparks Dating Rumours With A ‘Muslim Guy’ After Cosy Pics Leak Online Amid Kalava Controversy
Who Is Amin Jaz? Apoorva Mukhija Aka Rebel Kid Sparks Dating Rumours With A ‘Muslim Guy’ After Cosy Pics Leak Online Amid Kalava Controversy

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