Bengaluru Woman Lures 27-Year-Old Boyfriend With ‘Surprise For A Special Proposal’; Blindfolds And Ties Him Up, And Burns Him Alive For ‘Ignoring’ Her

In Bengaluru, reports have surfaced of an attractive murder case where a girl has been accused of murdering her boyfriend in a gruesome, calculated way. A loving relationship turned into a terrifying crime, resulting in shock and revulsion throughout the city.

On Tuesday, police reported that the murder took place at the accused girl, Prerna’s, home in Anjanapura in south Bengaluru. Prerna invited her boyfriend, Kiran, to her house when she was alone to “surprise him with a special proposal”.

Bengaluru case reveals disturbing details of relationship

According to police, Prerna and Kiran have both worked at a telecommunications store for the past year’s year. Up until that time, their relationship was friendly, but recently had turned sour as a result of Prerna’s belief that Kiran was neglecting her and had no interest in marrying her.

Kiran arrived at Prerna’s home on the afternoon of the incident, and the couple spoke for a while. At some point after that, police say Prerna blindfolded Kiran and made him sit in a chair while she video-taped it. Prerna explained that this was part of the secret proposal.

Bengaluru woman lures boyfriend with fake proposal

An official said Prerna began tying Kiran in a chair and when he tried to object, she stated that she was proposing to him in a “trend that was becoming popular in foreign countries.” Kiran trusted her and remained in the chair, with a blindfold and his hands strapped down, waiting for what he thought was a romantic moment.

Instead, police said Prerna went to get a pre-planned, flammable liquid. While Kiran could not move, she allegedly poured the liquid on him, making the situation life-threatening in minutes.

The Bengaluru police believe that the act was premeditated

Then she allegedly set him on fire while he was still restrained in the chair and acting as if she had pre-planned this event, as she was also reportedly recording the event and waiting to see him die.

“We have taken the woman into custody and after interrogating her we have determined that she deliberately set Kiran on fire, resulted in his death after they were in an ongoing relationship, and that she had ignored him,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police DL Nagesh.

Bengaluru police confirm motive linked to relationship

The suspect has now been brought into custody while a more thorough investigation continues. Currently police have all aspects of the case under review, including the video footage and chronology of what has come to transpire before the murder.

Bengaluru, as well as other areas across the country, have the existing history of crime and offence committed in the name of passion. With many individuals finding themselves embroiled in situations resulting from disagreements or untold emotional tolls resulting in violence, law enforcement officials continue to remind the public that cases of this nature demonstrate the risks involved when relationships remain uncertain, and the extremes of reaction have not been resolved.

Bengaluru case echoes past relationship crimes

Previous examples of crimes involving persons in the midst of a destroyed romantic attachment continue to be evident across the country. According to investigators, every case is unique; however, one common theme present in each case is that disputes between two people devolved into violence.

This case also serves as a sobering reminder of how quickly one can enter into a condition of uncontrolled aggression as a result of anger and rage towards another person.

As police continue with their investigation in an attempt to gather all relevant information as to the fact surrounding this case, it has once again called for the discussion of mental health, communication, and the consequences that result from not addressing rage.

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