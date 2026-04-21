Donald Trump Calls Himself Tim Cook’s ‘Big Fan’ As Apple CEO Steps Down After 15 Years But Recalls He Called Him To ‘Kiss My Ass’ In Long Farewell Post

Donald Trump has hailed himself as being a huge admirer of Tim Cook, hours after the Apple CEO announced his decision to resign from the same position. In his Truth Social post, which is self-congratulatory, the US president described the Apple CEO as being an “incredible guy.” However, in the same post, Trump referred to incidents of “big helps” (to Cook) and Apple’s boss asking him to “kiss his ass.”

Trump talks about Tim Cook as he departs as Apple’s CEO

The US president also compared his performance as an Apple leader to that of Jobs, the visionary co-founder of Apple. According to him, Steve would never have managed the iPhone manufacturing company the way Tim did.

Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social:

“I have always been a huge fan of Tim Cook, as well as Steve Jobs, but if Steve had not been taken off planet earth so young, and was running the company instead of Tim, the company would have done well, but nowhere as good as Tim,”

The US president also expressed admiration for Cook’s “amazing, almost incomparable career” although with him playing the role of his biggest supporter. The President recalled when he got a call from Cook in the early days of His term. Cook told him he has a fairly large problem that can only be solved by the president himself.

“When I got the call I thought wow! it’s Tim Apple (Cook!) calling, how big is that? I was very impressed with myself to have the head of Apple calling to “kiss my ass,” Trump said in his post, adding that it was the start of their great relationship. Trump added that throughout the first five years of His presidency, Tim would call him from time to time, without getting on His nerves, and where needed, he would assist him.

“Years passed, and 3 or 4 BIG HELPS later, I started telling everyone who would listen that this guy is a terrific manager and leader. He made those calls, I helped him (but not always because he will, on occasion, be too aggressive in His ask),” he said.

When did Tim Cook become Apple’s CEO?

Since Cook became the new CEO of Apple in 2011, he will leave his post this year, concluding an era during which the company operated within a technology space that was rapidly changing owing to AI. John Ternus, a hardware engineering VP at the company, will replace him.

Who is Apple’s new CEO?

The new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Apple is John Ternus, replacing Tim Cook, with the new position beginning on September 1, 2026. John Ternus is a long-standing member of the Apple executive team and is currently Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering. His main function within the company has been in product development, and he will lead the AI and hardware initiatives moving forward.

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