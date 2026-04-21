LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apple New CEO ceasefire anushka sharma anne hathaway Mundathikode latest india news congress latest viral news Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart Faisal Malik Apple New CEO ceasefire anushka sharma anne hathaway Mundathikode latest india news congress latest viral news Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart Faisal Malik Apple New CEO ceasefire anushka sharma anne hathaway Mundathikode latest india news congress latest viral news Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart Faisal Malik Apple New CEO ceasefire anushka sharma anne hathaway Mundathikode latest india news congress latest viral news Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart Faisal Malik
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apple New CEO ceasefire anushka sharma anne hathaway Mundathikode latest india news congress latest viral news Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart Faisal Malik Apple New CEO ceasefire anushka sharma anne hathaway Mundathikode latest india news congress latest viral news Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart Faisal Malik Apple New CEO ceasefire anushka sharma anne hathaway Mundathikode latest india news congress latest viral news Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart Faisal Malik Apple New CEO ceasefire anushka sharma anne hathaway Mundathikode latest india news congress latest viral news Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart Faisal Malik
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Donald Trump Calls Himself Tim Cook’s ‘Big Fan’ As Apple CEO Steps Down After 15 Years But Recalls He Called Him To ‘Kiss My Ass’ In Long Farewell Post

Donald Trump Calls Himself Tim Cook’s ‘Big Fan’ As Apple CEO Steps Down After 15 Years But Recalls He Called Him To ‘Kiss My Ass’ In Long Farewell Post

Donald Trump praised Tim Cook after the Apple CEO announced his resignation, calling him an “incredible guy” while recalling past interactions.

Trump with Tim Cook (IMAGE: X)
Trump with Tim Cook (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 21, 2026 18:52:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Donald Trump Calls Himself Tim Cook’s ‘Big Fan’ As Apple CEO Steps Down After 15 Years But Recalls He Called Him To ‘Kiss My Ass’ In Long Farewell Post

Donald Trump has hailed himself as being a huge admirer of Tim Cook, hours after the Apple CEO announced his decision to resign from the same position. In his Truth Social post, which is self-congratulatory, the US president described the Apple CEO as being an “incredible guy.” However, in the same post, Trump referred to incidents of “big helps” (to Cook) and Apple’s boss asking him to “kiss his ass.”

Trump talks about Tim Cook as he departs as Apple’s CEO

The US president also compared his performance as an Apple leader to that of Jobs, the visionary co-founder of Apple. According to him, Steve would never have managed the iPhone manufacturing company the way Tim did.

Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social: 

You Might Be Interested In

“I have always been a huge fan of Tim Cook, as well as Steve Jobs, but if Steve had not been taken off planet earth so young, and was running the company instead of Tim, the company would have done well, but nowhere as good as Tim,”

The US president also expressed admiration for Cook’s “amazing, almost incomparable career” although with him playing the role of his biggest supporter. The President recalled when he got a call from Cook in the early days of His term. Cook told him he has a fairly large problem that can only be solved by the president himself.

“When I got the call I thought wow! it’s Tim Apple (Cook!) calling, how big is that? I was very impressed with myself to have the head of Apple calling to “kiss my ass,” Trump said in his post, adding that it was the start of their great relationship. Trump added that throughout the first five years of His presidency, Tim would call him from time to time, without getting on His nerves, and where needed, he would assist him.

“Years passed, and 3 or 4 BIG HELPS later, I started telling everyone who would listen that this guy is a terrific manager and leader. He made those calls, I helped him (but not always because he will, on occasion, be too aggressive in His ask),” he said.

When did Tim Cook become Apple’s CEO? 

Since Cook became the new CEO of Apple in 2011, he will leave his post this year, concluding an era during which the company operated within a technology space that was rapidly changing owing to AI. John Ternus, a hardware engineering VP at the company, will replace him. 

Who is Apple’s new CEO?

The new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Apple is John Ternus, replacing Tim Cook, with the new position beginning on September 1, 2026. John Ternus is a long-standing member of the Apple executive team and is currently Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering. His main function within the company has been in product development, and he will lead the AI and hardware initiatives moving forward. 

ALSO READ: Is Donald Trump Travelling To Pakistan For Peace Talks With Iran? US President Shares Big Hint As Ceasefire Deadline Nears

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Apple New CEOdonald trumphome-hero-pos-4latest world newsTim Cooktrending news

RELATED News

Trump On Iran: ‘We’re Ready To Go Militarily’ As He Rules Out Ceasefire Extension, Warns Of Fresh ‘Bombing’ If Talks Fail

The Blame Game Continues As Trump Alleges Iran Violated Ceasefire Multiple Times While Fresh Talks In Islamabad Hang in Balance

Why Is HYBE Founder Bang Si-Hyuk Facing Arrest As Police Seek Warrant? Jail Threat Looms Over BTS Agency Chief

Donald Trump Suffering From Cognitive Disease? Late-Night Posts, Iran Threats, ‘Divine Healer’ Claim Trigger Big Concern Among Experts

Who Is Reid Wiseman? NASA Astronaut Shares Stunning ‘Earthset’ Video Captured On iPhone – WATCH

LATEST NEWS

‘Speak Softly, I’ll Clean It Up’: Female Passenger Urinates Inside Cab, Frustrated Driver Confronts Her; Disturbing Video Goes Viral | WATCH

PSL 2026 Points Table Today: Lahore Qalandars Keep Playoff Hopes Alive With Win Over Quetta Gladiators | Check Latest PSL Standings on April 21

Did Vijay Varma Just Throw Shade At Kartik Aaryan? His ‘King Of PR’ Tag Has Internet Talking

Bank Holidays From April 20–26: Branches To Remain Closed In Several Cities This Week | Check Out Full List To See If Your City Is Affected

IPL 2026 Ayush Mhatre Ruled Out: Is Deepak Hooda Among 3 Likely Replacements For CSK’s 18-Year-Old Batter?

Donald Trump Calls Himself Tim Cook’s ‘Big Fan’ As Apple CEO Steps Down After 15 Years But Recalls He Called Him To ‘Kiss My Ass’ In Long Farewell Post

FSSAI Probes Mass Food Poisoning At Gujarat Wedding After Dozens Of Guests Fall Ill In Dahod; Officials Examine Suspected Contamination And Safety Lapses

AI Investment Rush: OpenAI, Nvidia & Tech Giants Pump Billions Into AI Infrastructure As Demand Explodes

P. C. Chandra Jewellers Welcomes Bollywood Star Ayushmann Khurrana as Brand Ambassador, Accelerating Its Pan-India Expansion

IFFCO Kisan Finance Expands Arogya Vistaar Programme, Strengthens Last-Mile Healthcare with Doubled Network

Donald Trump Calls Himself Tim Cook’s ‘Big Fan’ As Apple CEO Steps Down After 15 Years But Recalls He Called Him To ‘Kiss My Ass’ In Long Farewell Post

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Calls Himself Tim Cook’s ‘Big Fan’ As Apple CEO Steps Down After 15 Years But Recalls He Called Him To ‘Kiss My Ass’ In Long Farewell Post

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Calls Himself Tim Cook’s ‘Big Fan’ As Apple CEO Steps Down After 15 Years But Recalls He Called Him To ‘Kiss My Ass’ In Long Farewell Post
Donald Trump Calls Himself Tim Cook’s ‘Big Fan’ As Apple CEO Steps Down After 15 Years But Recalls He Called Him To ‘Kiss My Ass’ In Long Farewell Post
Donald Trump Calls Himself Tim Cook’s ‘Big Fan’ As Apple CEO Steps Down After 15 Years But Recalls He Called Him To ‘Kiss My Ass’ In Long Farewell Post
Donald Trump Calls Himself Tim Cook’s ‘Big Fan’ As Apple CEO Steps Down After 15 Years But Recalls He Called Him To ‘Kiss My Ass’ In Long Farewell Post

QUICK LINKS