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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Faisal Malik? TV Actor Is Set To Transform Into Kumbhakarna In Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi’s Ramayana, He Worked In THESE Popular Shows…

Who Is Faisal Malik? TV Actor Is Set To Transform Into Kumbhakarna In Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi’s Ramayana, He Worked In THESE Popular Shows…

Faisal Malik rises from Panchayat fame to play Kumbhakarna in Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor. With high-tech VFX and intense transformation, Malik’s role signals a major shift as character actors take center stage in big-budget Indian cinema.

Who Is Faisal Malik?
Who Is Faisal Malik?

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: April 21, 2026 11:49:03 IST

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Who Is Faisal Malik? TV Actor Is Set To Transform Into Kumbhakarna In Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi’s Ramayana, He Worked In THESE Popular Shows…

Faisal Malik, who first gained fame through his emotional acting in the web series Panchayat, has reached a new career milestone, which everybody now discusses about him. The reports confirm that Malik will play Kumbhakarna in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming movie adaptation of the Ramayana. The magnum opus features Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Lord Ram while Malik brings realistic performances to a cast that already includes Yash and Sai Pallavi. Malik has started his transformation process, which will take him from the simple streets of Phulera to his role as Ravana’s massive younger brother, which he will play in the upcoming role. 

Faisal Malik Shoots First Scenes With Yash In Ramayana, Marks Breakthrough With High-Tech Transformation

The sources report that he has completed his first shooting scenes with Yash in Mumbai, where they used advanced visual effects technology to create the massive warrior character. The actor who spent multiple years working in minor roles achieved his first major career achievement through this role, which shows how the entertainment industry now values natural performers more than traditional movie stars.

Cinematic Metamorphosis: From Rural Simplicity to Mythical Titan

The journey of Faisal Malik shows how artists develop their skills through long periods of dedicated work. Prahlad “Chacha” Pandey first became famous after his work in production when he dedicated himself to making Gangs of Wasseypur and Main Aur Charles. The Kumbhakarna character requires him to perform a complete transformation because he must show both human weaknesses and otherworldly strength. 

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Faisal Malik’s Physique And Acting Depth Make Him A Powerful Kumbhakarna In Ramayana

His physical height and strong body structure made him an ideal candidate for the selected role according to industry experts. The production team uses Malik’s natural acting abilities to create a character who exists beyond his CGI representation instead of depending only on prosthetic devices. The actor demonstrates powerful emotional range through his performance in the emotional second season of Panchayat, which shows that his interpretation of the sleeping giant will have multiple tragic elements that appeal to contemporary viewers who want to see ancient stories told in a deeper way.

Digital Legacy and the Power of Character-Driven Casting

The Indian film industry experiences a transformation through Malik’s ascent because studios now assign main franchise roles to “character actors” who have gained through the industry. Malik demonstrates his success through a project that exceeds 400 crore in budget, which confirms the success pathway that streaming actors have achieved by producing authentic content that appeals to their fanbase. His portrayal of Kumbhakarna is expected to be a pivotal element in the second installment of the film, which will focus heavily on the climactic battles of the epic. 

Faisal Malik Bridges Indie Grit And Epic Scale In Ramayana

The audience will see a captivating interaction between his authentic rough beginnings and the movie’s “Avatar-level” special effects as he prepares to act with Ranbir Kapoor. The character functions as a connection point between the detailed Indian web series industry and the grand aspirations of pan-Indian film production. The ultimate demonstration of Faisal Malik’s talent, which has evolved from minor roles to major parts in 2026, reaches its peak when he performs in Ramayana for audiences who have followed his career since 2012.

Also Read: Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar Shares BIG UPDATE On Film With Paresh Rawal And Suniel Shetty, Fans Stunned

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Tags: Faisal Malikhome-hero-pos-8Kumbhakarna roleNitesh TiwariPanchayat actorRamayana movieranbir kapoor

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Who Is Faisal Malik? TV Actor Is Set To Transform Into Kumbhakarna In Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi’s Ramayana, He Worked In THESE Popular Shows…

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Who Is Faisal Malik? TV Actor Is Set To Transform Into Kumbhakarna In Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi’s Ramayana, He Worked In THESE Popular Shows…
Who Is Faisal Malik? TV Actor Is Set To Transform Into Kumbhakarna In Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi’s Ramayana, He Worked In THESE Popular Shows…
Who Is Faisal Malik? TV Actor Is Set To Transform Into Kumbhakarna In Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi’s Ramayana, He Worked In THESE Popular Shows…
Who Is Faisal Malik? TV Actor Is Set To Transform Into Kumbhakarna In Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi’s Ramayana, He Worked In THESE Popular Shows…

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