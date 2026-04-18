Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar Shares BIG UPDATE On Film With Paresh Rawal And Suniel Shetty, Fans Stunned

The everlasting bond between Raju and Baburao and Shyam has created a dedicated fan base for the Hera Pheri franchise. The third installment has kept fans in a state of emotional instability for many years because they have switched their focus between watching leaked set photos and hearing about creative conflicts. Director Priyadarshan brought back hope through his writing schedule announcement for next year, but “Khiladi” has delivered a harsh dose of truth. Akshay Kumar used his promotional activities for Bhooth Bangla to confirm the current status of the horror-comedy film.

Hera Pheri 3 Faces Delay as Akshay Kumar’s Update Confirms Rights Return but No Progress in Production Yet

The actor delivered an update that would disappoint millions because it did not match the joyful news that people had hoped to hear. The actor confirmed that Firoz Nadiadwala has regained rights to the production, but the project remains stuck in development hell, which shows no immediate signs of resolution.

The “Welcome” Diversion and Developmental Stagnation

The Bollywood trade circuit of Akshay Kumar has reached a major setback after his recent disclosure, which revealed the actual date of the shooting schedule. Kumar explained through an open discussion that film production will not start until at least twelve months because the project has entered an official production halt. The “disputes” mentioned in headlines do not seem to involve the three main people because they actually do not connect with each other. Kumar explained that he shares a strong bond with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal because the three of them currently perform their comedy act together in Welcome to the Jungle.

Hera Pheri 3 Stuck in Delay Loop Amid Casting Ego Issues, Legal Complexities, and Age-Related Concerns. Which Is Raised by Akshay Kumar

The delay of “Hera Pheri 3” occurs because of two different factors: casting ego and complex legal and logistical “mantras” which remain untested. The actor expresses his humorous yet serious worry about their age, which will determine when shooting begins. The actor expresses his humorous yet serious worry about their age because it will determine when shooting begins and creates a comparison between this franchise revival process and all other current sequel revivals.

Navigating the Nadiadwala Rights Maze and Franchise Future

The third chapter goes through a disordered path which resembles the speaking style of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. Firoz Nadiadwala took back his intellectual property rights from Eros in 2024 after a major shift that most people thought would end the film’s production process.

Hera Pheri 3 Faces Dual Challenges as Akshay Kumar Seeks Rights Control and Revival of the Franchise’s Original Magic

The new “shocking” update from Akshay shows that two different battles exist for him to recover both the rights and the original script’s magical elements. The franchise, which includes famous movies such as Awara Paagal Deewana and Phir Hera Pheri, needs more than actor reunions to continue its legacy.

Hera Pheri 3 Put on Hold as Fans Wait for the Return of Raju, Baburao and Shyam Trio on Big Screen

The movie Raju’s plans and Baburao’s glasses and Shyam’s ability to endure will now experience a complete suspension from theatrical distribution. The actors continue their collaboration in different projects, yet fans must wait another year to see the legendary Dhoti-clad trio who remain hidden in Bollywood history archives.

Also Read: Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy Stuns At Opening, Dethrones Dhurandhar 2 With Rs 23 Crore Global Start