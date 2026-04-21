Congress Stoops To New Low As Party President Mallikarjun Kharge Calls PM Modi A ‘Terrorist’, Later Clarifies Statement, Says ‘He Is Terrorising People’

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stirred a major controversy on the last day of the election campaign in Tamil Nadu after his remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking about opposition unity during the defeat of the Delimitation Bill, Kharge criticised the AIADMK for supporting the BJP and used strong words while addressing a public gathering.

“I also thank the Tamil Nadu people who have given MPs to us, that’s why we were able to fight and defeat the bill. This is the land of scientific thinking and ideals of Periyar, Dr. Ambedkar, Annadurai, great Kamaraj and Karunanidhi. These people stood for this women’s reservation, justice, equality, and fraternity.

Modi is not for these principles and one more thing I want to tell how this AIADMK people who themselves put the photo of Annadurai, how can they join with Modi who is a terrorist and who won’t believe in equality, his party won’t believe in equality and justice and these people are joining with them, it means that they are weakening democracy, they are weakening the philosophy of Annadurai, Kamaraj, Periyar and Karunanidhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar. The Congress-DMK alliance will continue to deliver welfare, inclusive growth, quality education and accessible healthcare,” he said.

Kharge’s remarks spark controversy during campaign

The remarks quickly drew attention, and Kharge later clarified his statement when questioned about the language he used. He said his comments were meant in a different context and not as a direct label.

“He (PM Modi) is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist…What I mean, I want to clarify, is that Modi always threatens. The institutions like ED, I-T and CBI are in his hands. He wants to take delimitation also into his hands,” Kharge said.

Congress leader says comments were misinterpreted

Kharge also took aim at the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of being anti-women and questioning its stance on the Women’s Reservation Bill. He argued that the party had no right to claim credit on the issue.

“Now, the Women’s Welfare Bill, how ironic that the BJP, RSS, the flag bearers of Manuvadi politics, who treated women as second-class citizens according to their ideology, according to Manuvad, they are talking about women’s welfare. There are several examples I can give right from Kerala to Kanyakumari to Jammu and Kashmir, or even UP.

We passed the women’s reservation bill in 2023. The Prime Minister himself thanked the opposition for its unanimous support, and now PM is lying that the opposition defeated the bill. Today, he is misleading everyone. If he truly intends to implement it, he can provide 33% reservation to women within the existing 543 Lok Sabha members. As President of the Congress party, I assure the sisters and daughters of Tamil Nadu that I stand firmly by the Women’s Reservation Bill passed in 2023,” he said.

Kharge targets BJP over women’s reservation

In his address, Kharge also made a strong appeal to voters ahead of polling, urging them to support the alliance between Congress and DMK. He warned against what he described as the BJP’s “hidden agenda” and criticised its alliance with the AIADMK.

“BJP’s hidden agenda is that it seeks to impose its ideology, culture and centralised control; it aims to interfere in state matters and ignore the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu, to mislead voters, and it has allied with the AIADMK. I urge people not to fall prey to this trap.

I also caution voters about certain parties that may present themselves as alternatives, but in reality only divide the secular vote and indirectly help the BJP and its divisive agenda. Final appeal, forces like the BJP, AIADMK can weaken the very alliance that is fighting to protect Tamil Nadu’s rights, identity and values. I urge the people to vote decisively to strengthen the Congress-DMK alliance with other partners and ensure a progressive, inclusive future of the state, defeat the anti-Periyar, anti-Anna, anti-Ambedkar, anti-Kamaraj, anti-women, this BJP and AIADMK alliance,” he said.

Tamil Nadu gears up for April 23 polling

Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 23, with the results set to be announced on May 4, setting the stage for a closely watched political contest in the state.

(With inputs from ANI)

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