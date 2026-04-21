‘90% Women Enter Politics Through Netas’ Rooms’: Pappu Yadav’s Sexist, Derogatory Shocker Sparks Huge Row Days After Porn Remark

PAPPU YADAV CONTROVERSY: The Bihar State Women Commission has issued a notice to Pappu Yadav who is the Member of Parliament in Purnia. The date of the notice is Tuesday, April 21, 2026. It comes after an offensive quote attributed to him about women in the political arena. Pappu Yadav has been given three days to submit his reply. The Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of the controversial statement.

Pappu Yadav courts new controversy

It is issued and notified in the Commission Chairperson Apsara’s directive. Whether he will react to the allegations or not is yet to be seen. In the notice, the Chairperson writes, A video on social media indicates that you made a hateful statement against women in the political arena, where you supposedly said that women who join the political arena do so by sleeping with some politicians, which injures their self-respect and social dignity.

It also includes, taking suo motu cognizance, the Bihar State Women Commission will demand to know why you uttered such a hateful statement and why you should not recommend to the Lok Sabha Speaker, that your membership may be cancelled.

A controversy arose when Bihar MP Pappu Yadav announced in the Parliament of the greatest addiction of politicians to porn on Google. Yadav who represents the Purnia constituency in Bihar made the controversial remark when he was addressing the Lok Sabha on the Women’s Reservation and Delimitation Bill.

‘Women start careers in men’s bedrooms… 90% female Netas start this way.’

Despicable,outrageous comments by Pappu Yadav,abusing self made women politicians. Will @priyankagandhi sack this obnoxious misogynist or does she endorse his views?Disgusting ppl pic.twitter.com/7PDBhp5Nrv — Tuhin A. Sinha तुहिन सिन्हा (@tuhins) April 21, 2026

Pappu Yadav: ‘Hamam Me Sab Nange Hai’

Pappu Yadav, a few days ago, also made headlines when he mentioned politicians are most inclined to watch porn.

“Sabse jayada Bharat me yadi kisi pe yon shoshan ka aarop hai toh pehla number pe hai neta, tab hai baba, tab hai padadhikari. (Most of the sexual harassment charges in India are against politicians, babas and officials),” he added. Suggesting that everyone is at fault, Yadav quoted the proverb “Hamam me sab nange hai.” He also added, “Sabse jayada google par porn dekhne ki pravati netaao ko hai (Politicians are most likely to watch porn).”

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