Who Is Prerna? 27-Year-Old Bengaluru Woman Lures Boyfriend With ‘Romantic Proposal’, Blindfolds And Burns Him Alive For ‘Ignoring’ Her

A shocking murder case has emerged from Bengaluru, where a woman has been accused of killing her boyfriend in a brutal and calculated manner. What appeared to be a loving relationship turned into a chilling crime that has left the city in shock.

Prerna, the accused at the centre of the case, is a 27-year-old employee at a telecommunications store in Bengaluru. She lived with her mother and brother in the Anjanapura area of south Bengaluru. According to police, she had been in a relationship with her colleague Kiran for over a year. Those who knew them said the relationship was initially stable, but had recently turned tense, with Prerna feeling that Kiran was ignoring her and unwilling to marry her.

Who Is Prerna? Bengaluru Woman At Centre Of Shocking Murder

On Tuesday, police said the incident took place at Prerna’s home in Anjanapura, where she had invited Kiran when she was alone. She allegedly told him she had planned a “special proposal,” creating a sense of trust before the situation turned dangerous.

Kiran arrived at her house and the two spoke for some time. At one point, Prerna blindfolded him and asked him to sit on a chair, reportedly recording the moment on camera. She told him this was part of a surprise proposal.

Fake Proposal Plan That Turned Deadly In Bengaluru

An official said Prerna then began tying Kiran to the chair. When he objected, she told him she was proposing in a way that was becoming “popular in foreign countries.” Trusting her, Kiran stayed seated, blindfolded and restrained, expecting a romantic moment.

Instead, police said Prerna went to get a flammable liquid that had been arranged beforehand. With Kiran unable to move, she allegedly poured the liquid over him, turning the situation deadly within minutes.

Chilling Sequence Of Events Revealed

She then allegedly set him on fire while he was still tied to the chair. Officials believe the act was premeditated, and she was reportedly recording the incident as it unfolded, watching him as he died.

“We have taken the woman into custody and after interrogating her we have determined that she deliberately set Kiran on fire, resulted in his death after they were in an ongoing relationship, and that she had ignored him,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police DL Nagesh.

Bengaluru Police Probe Motive And Evidence

Where Is Prerna Now?

Prerna has now been taken into custody, and the investigation is ongoing. Police are examining all aspects of the case, including the video recording and the sequence of events leading up to the murder.

Incidents like this are not entirely new in Bengaluru or other parts of the country. Investigators say crimes driven by personal relationships often follow a pattern where unresolved emotional conflicts escalate into violence.

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