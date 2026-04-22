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Home > Lifestyle News > Who Is Mukesh Ambani’s Cook? Meet The Chef Who Makes 4,000 Rotis A Day At Antilia, Earning ₹24 LPA

Who Is Mukesh Ambani’s Cook? Meet The Chef Who Makes 4,000 Rotis A Day At Antilia, Earning ₹24 LPA

At Antilia, nearly 4,000 rotis are prepared daily as part of the massive kitchen operations serving Mukesh Ambani’s household and staff. The chef overseeing this work reportedly earns around ₹24 lakh annually, reflecting the scale, skill, and responsibility involved.

Who Is Mukesh Ambani’s Cook? Meet The Chef Who Makes 4,000 Rotis A Day At Antilia, Earning ₹24 LPA
Who Is Mukesh Ambani’s Cook? Meet The Chef Who Makes 4,000 Rotis A Day At Antilia, Earning ₹24 LPA

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 22, 2026 10:59:14 IST

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Who Is Mukesh Ambani’s Cook? Meet The Chef Who Makes 4,000 Rotis A Day At Antilia, Earning ₹24 LPA

The Antilia, the legendary house of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, the volume of daily activity is much more than a luxury, it is an accurate planning and accuracy, particularly in the kitchen. The making of almost 4,000 rotis per day is one of the most discussed ones. This huge production is not only how to feed the Ambani family members but also a big number of employees, visitors and other in house needs. The kitchen of Antilia is more a high quality production department, and it remains consistent and quality regardless of the amount of food it makes.

Mukesh Ambani’s Cook Earns ₹24 LPA?

The key to this operation is a highly skilled chef whose job extends way beyond the traditional cooking. According to different media reports, the chef in charge of this massive job makes approximately ₹24 lakh a year. This number has attracted the attention of others and has raised the issue of valuing the deal of expertise and responsibility at one of the most eminent households in India. It takes more than cooking prowess; one must also be able to manage time, supervise a team and guarantee cleanliness and taste standards are maintained at a high level to prepare thousands of rotis per day. It is reported that the kitchen personnel in Antilia comprises a number of chefs and assistants, who work together to address various meal preparation issues. Whether it is Indian food or global dishes, the staff is trained to cater to the various food preferences.

Why The Chef Who Makes 4,000 Rotis A Day At Antilia? 

The chef overseeing roti production is also of high importance to guarantee efficiency since this staple is one of the main components of the daily meal. This is also facilitated by advanced kitchen machinery and efficient operations that ensure the speed and the quality needed during such a large-scale cooking. Not only about the numbers, the story provides a peek into the serious and organised world of Antilia. All the details, including procuring ingredients and ultimate presentation, are done with precision. Not only does the salary of the chef indicate the workload, but also the trust to maintain high standards of one of the most influential families of the country. It highlights the importance of how even ordinary activities, when magnified to this extent, require incredible organization, commitment, and professionalism.

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Who Is Mukesh Ambani’s Cook? Meet The Chef Who Makes 4,000 Rotis A Day At Antilia, Earning ₹24 LPA

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Who Is Mukesh Ambani’s Cook? Meet The Chef Who Makes 4,000 Rotis A Day At Antilia, Earning ₹24 LPA
Who Is Mukesh Ambani’s Cook? Meet The Chef Who Makes 4,000 Rotis A Day At Antilia, Earning ₹24 LPA
Who Is Mukesh Ambani’s Cook? Meet The Chef Who Makes 4,000 Rotis A Day At Antilia, Earning ₹24 LPA
Who Is Mukesh Ambani’s Cook? Meet The Chef Who Makes 4,000 Rotis A Day At Antilia, Earning ₹24 LPA

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