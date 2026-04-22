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Home > Entertainment News > Bhojpuri Actor-Singer Khesari Lal Yadav And Akanksha Puri New Song ‘Laika Niyan Raja Karas’ Takes The Internet By Storm, On-Screen Romantic Chemistry Goes Viral | WATCH

Bhojpuri Actor-Singer Khesari Lal Yadav And Akanksha Puri New Song ‘Laika Niyan Raja Karas’ Takes The Internet By Storm, On-Screen Romantic Chemistry Goes Viral | WATCH

Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav and actress Akanksha Puri are back in the spotlight with their latest romantic track ‘Laika Niyan Raja Karas’, which has quickly gone viral after its release. The song is already trending online, with fans reacting strongly to the pair’s sizzling on-screen chemistry and lively performance.

Bhojpuri Actor-Singer Khesari Lal Yadav And Akanksha Puri New Song ‘Laika Niyan Raja Karas’ Takes The Internet By Storm, On-Screen Romantic Chemistry Goes Viral (Via X)
Bhojpuri Actor-Singer Khesari Lal Yadav And Akanksha Puri New Song ‘Laika Niyan Raja Karas’ Takes The Internet By Storm, On-Screen Romantic Chemistry Goes Viral (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: April 22, 2026 12:05:21 IST

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Bhojpuri Actor-Singer Khesari Lal Yadav And Akanksha Puri New Song ‘Laika Niyan Raja Karas’ Takes The Internet By Storm, On-Screen Romantic Chemistry Goes Viral | WATCH

Laika Niyan Raja Karas: Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav and actress Akanksha Puri are back in the spotlight with their latest romantic track ‘Laika Niyan Raja Karas’, which has quickly gone viral after its release. The song is already trending online, with fans reacting strongly to the pair’s sizzling on-screen chemistry and lively performance.

New Release Goes Viral On YouTube

The recently launched Bhojpuri song has gained massive attention on YouTube and social media platforms soon after its release. Viewers are praising the music, visuals, and the romantic storyline featured in the video.

The track shows Khesari Lal Yadav and Akanksha Puri in multiple romantic and playful moments, which has helped the video gain strong engagement from fans.

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On-Screen Chemistry Wins Attention

One of the biggest highlights of the song is the chemistry between the lead pair. Their romantic scenes and dance sequences have become the main talking point among viewers, helping the video trend rapidly online.

Fans React To ‘Laika Niyan Raja Karas’ Song

Social media is flooded with reactions as fans share clips and praise the duo’s pairing. Many users say the song carries a strong entertainment factor and is another hit collaboration from the duo.

With its growing popularity, ‘Laika Niyan Raja Karas’ is expected to continue trending in the coming days, adding another viral success to Khesari Lal Yadav’s music career.

ALSO READ: ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 34: Dhurandhar 2 Storms Ahead; Ranveer Singh Dominates As Bhooth Bangla Struggles

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Tags: Akanksha Puri Bhojpuri songAkanksha Puri latest music videoBhojpuri romantic song 2026Bhojpuri viral songshome-hero-pos-12Khesari Lal Yadav Akanksha Puri chemistryKhesari Lal Yadav latest releaseKhesari Lal Yadav new songLaika Niyan Raja KarasLaika Niyan Raja Karas songLaika Niyan Raja Karas video

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Bhojpuri Actor-Singer Khesari Lal Yadav And Akanksha Puri New Song ‘Laika Niyan Raja Karas’ Takes The Internet By Storm, On-Screen Romantic Chemistry Goes Viral | WATCH

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Bhojpuri Actor-Singer Khesari Lal Yadav And Akanksha Puri New Song ‘Laika Niyan Raja Karas’ Takes The Internet By Storm, On-Screen Romantic Chemistry Goes Viral | WATCH

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Bhojpuri Actor-Singer Khesari Lal Yadav And Akanksha Puri New Song ‘Laika Niyan Raja Karas’ Takes The Internet By Storm, On-Screen Romantic Chemistry Goes Viral | WATCH
Bhojpuri Actor-Singer Khesari Lal Yadav And Akanksha Puri New Song ‘Laika Niyan Raja Karas’ Takes The Internet By Storm, On-Screen Romantic Chemistry Goes Viral | WATCH
Bhojpuri Actor-Singer Khesari Lal Yadav And Akanksha Puri New Song ‘Laika Niyan Raja Karas’ Takes The Internet By Storm, On-Screen Romantic Chemistry Goes Viral | WATCH
Bhojpuri Actor-Singer Khesari Lal Yadav And Akanksha Puri New Song ‘Laika Niyan Raja Karas’ Takes The Internet By Storm, On-Screen Romantic Chemistry Goes Viral | WATCH

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