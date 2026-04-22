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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 34: Dhurandhar 2 Storms Ahead; Ranveer Singh Dominates As Bhooth Bangla Struggles

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 34: Dhurandhar 2 Storms Ahead; Ranveer Singh Dominates As Bhooth Bangla Struggles

Dhurandhar 2 sustains a strong Day 34 run, earning ₹2 crore on Tuesday and crossing ₹1,119 crore India net. Despite Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla release, Ranveer Singh’s action blockbuster holds steady with repeat audiences and urban dominance.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 22, 2026 11:35:17 IST

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‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 34: Dhurandhar 2 Storms Ahead; Ranveer Singh Dominates As Bhooth Bangla Struggles

The box office narrative of 2026 has reached a fever pitch as Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar The Revenge, which is known to audiences as Dhurandhar 2, has spent its 34th day in theaters with impressive box office performance. The film, which features Ranveer Singh in his most important role, has achieved domestic box office success by surpassing ₹1,100 crore and maintains its box office performance during its fifth week. The high-octane actioner generated about ₹2.00 crore on Tuesday, which marked its 34th day. The Indian net collection for this film has reached ₹1,119.29 crore. 

Ranveer Singh Fever Holds Strong Despite Bhooth Bangla Challenge

The arrival of Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla as fresh competition makes this endurance achievement special. The Priyadarshan direction has attracted family audiences and comedy fans, yet “Ranveer Singh fever” maintains its strong impact because action epics, which are well-executed, achieve better audience results in theaters than their initial promotional period.

Strategic Theatrical Longevity and the Ranveer Singh Factor in Modern Cinema

The continuous success of Dhurandhar 2 on its 34th day shows that viewers have changed their preference from standard films to sophisticated character-based action franchises. With his performance of an intense Indian intelligence agent, Ranveer Singh has appealed to multiple audience segments, which resulted in the film achieving a 12-15% weekday attendance rate. The sequel has experienced “slow-burn” customer attraction because audiences share their positive opinions about its technical excellence, particularly the IMAX-optimized cinematography, which drives customers to watch the film in premium theaters. 

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Urban Stronghold and Repeat Viewing Power Sustain Box Office Momentum

Dhurandhar 2 has established its presence in important metropolitan areas such as Mumbai and Delhi, while Bhooth Bangla runs in more than 5,000 theaters throughout India because repeat viewers have helped boost the Tuesday numbers. The film demonstrates its current status as a cultural landmark for the 2026 film industry because it generates approximately ₹2 crore from foot traffic on a weekday after four weeks of its release.

Navigating the Multi-Genre Marketplace Against Horror-Comedy Dominance

The box office clash between a month-old action titan and a fresh horror-comedy provides a fascinating study of market segmentation. The Priyadarshan-Akshay reunion film Bhooth Bangla which stars Akshay Kumar, has become a worldwide success through its opening weekend earnings of more than ₹95 crore. The primary choice for audiences who desire intense storytelling and impressive visual effects remains Dhurandhar 2. Trade analysts note that the two films are currently co-existing rather than cannibalizing each other’s business; the “Dhurandhar” franchise has locked in the youth and action loyalists, while “Bhooth Bangla” is reviving the family-theatre outing. 

Dhurandhar ₹1,750 Crore Milestone Powers Record Fifth-Week Run Ahead of Digital Release

Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster movie has now reached worldwide gross earnings of over ₹1,750 crore, which makes him seek the record for highest-grossing fifth-week performance in Hindi cinema. The theatrical run, which tests quality action with a peak-performance superstar, demonstrates that JioHotstar will release the movie digitally in June.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2′ Box Office Collection Day 33: Ranveer Singh Starrer Drops Big As Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla Opens Strong

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‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 34: Dhurandhar 2 Storms Ahead; Ranveer Singh Dominates As Bhooth Bangla Struggles

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‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 34: Dhurandhar 2 Storms Ahead; Ranveer Singh Dominates As Bhooth Bangla Struggles

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‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 34: Dhurandhar 2 Storms Ahead; Ranveer Singh Dominates As Bhooth Bangla Struggles
‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 34: Dhurandhar 2 Storms Ahead; Ranveer Singh Dominates As Bhooth Bangla Struggles
‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 34: Dhurandhar 2 Storms Ahead; Ranveer Singh Dominates As Bhooth Bangla Struggles
‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 34: Dhurandhar 2 Storms Ahead; Ranveer Singh Dominates As Bhooth Bangla Struggles

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