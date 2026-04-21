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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 33: Ranveer Singh Starrer Drops Big As Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla Opens Strong

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 33: Ranveer Singh Starrer Drops Big As Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla Opens Strong

Dhurandhar 2 saw a sharp drop on day 33, earning ₹1.62 crore after a strong run. The release of Bhooth Bangla cut screen share and footfall. Despite the slowdown, the film remains a massive success with ₹1,117 crore India net and ₹1,759 crore worldwide.

'Dhurandhar 2' Box Office Collection Day 33
'Dhurandhar 2' Box Office Collection Day 33

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 21, 2026 10:44:06 IST

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‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 33: Ranveer Singh Starrer Drops Big As Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla Opens Strong

The film box office performance of Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar 2, which features Ranveer Singh, has experienced its first major drop after its exceptional box office performance during the previous month. The high-energy sequel reached its least successful day of earnings on the 33rd day when it made about ₹1.62 crore during its fifth Monday. The movie experienced its first domestic box office decline because it dropped almost 69% from its previous Sunday total of ₹5.20 crore. The film has achieved an impressive total of ₹1,117.29 crore in India, yet Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla has succeeded in diverting viewership away from the film.

Priyadarshan–Akshay Kumar Film Takes Screens as Dhurandhar 2 Holds Strong Worldwide

The Priyadarshan directorial, which reunites the filmmaker with Akshay after 14 years, has achieved maximum screen time, which has forced the older blockbuster to decrease its theater presence. Dhurandhar 2 remains an international success, which has brought its total worldwide earnings to nearly ₹1,759 crore, thereby establishing Ranveer Singh as a top box office star.

Box Office Shake-Up: Understanding the ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Disruptor Impact

The fifth Monday of Dhurandhar 2 shows a traditional movie turning point that replaces existing action films with new genre-based films. The national screening of Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla, which reached 12000 shows, started a screen redistribution process that reduced Ranveer Singh’s box office performance in Hindi films to a range between 13 percent and 15 percent.

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Audience Shift to Horror-Comedy Impacts Dhurandhar 2 Collections

The audience viewing behavior for the spy sequel shows two different trends because they want to watch horror-comedy films which Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar have brought back. The revenue of Dhurandhar 2 has decreased because high-energy comedy movies entered the market after its four-week exclusive run in theaters, which especially affected Tier-1 multiplexes that base their evening attendance on upcoming movie releases.

Fifth-Week Box Office Trend

The franchise sustainability evaluation of day 33 performance shows that Dhurandhar 2 maintains excellent resilience even though it failed to reach the ₹2 crore mark. The Ranveer Singh starrer has managed to outpace the fifth-Monday collections of several past blockbusters because most Indian films stop making multiple crores per day after their second month ends. The current slowdown exists because Bhooth Bangla uses its strong marketing campaign together with the standard process of theatrical release to promote its film.

Final Phase At Box Office Of Dhurandhar

The film’s current cinema showing enters its final phase, which causes the focus to transition from daily achievements toward assessing its complete lifetime impact. The film has reached its commercial goals through its worldwide earnings of ₹1,758.96 crore, which allows the remaining theatrical period to function as a victory lap instead of a battle for existence.

Also Read: Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy Stuns At Opening, Dethrones Dhurandhar 2 With Rs 23 Crore Global Start

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Tags: Akshay Kumar movieBhooth Bangla impactDhurandhar 2 box officehome-hero-pos-13Ranveer Singh film

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‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 33: Ranveer Singh Starrer Drops Big As Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla Opens Strong

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‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 33: Ranveer Singh Starrer Drops Big As Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla Opens Strong

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‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 33: Ranveer Singh Starrer Drops Big As Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla Opens Strong
‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 33: Ranveer Singh Starrer Drops Big As Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla Opens Strong
‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 33: Ranveer Singh Starrer Drops Big As Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla Opens Strong
‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 33: Ranveer Singh Starrer Drops Big As Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla Opens Strong

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