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Home > India News > What Is Barak 8? How India’s Missile Shield Intercepted Pakistan Ballistic Missile Over Haryana, Saved Delhi During Operation Sindoor

What Is Barak 8? How India’s Missile Shield Intercepted Pakistan Ballistic Missile Over Haryana, Saved Delhi During Operation Sindoor

Barak 8: One year after the Pahalgam terror attack, new details of India’s covert response, Operation Sindoor, have surfaced. The Indian Air Force successfully intercepted a Pakistani ballistic missile headed towards Delhi over Haryana’s Sirsa. The operation, led by Air Commodore Rohit Kapil.

IAF used Barak-8 to intercept Pakistani missile over Sirsa, averting Delhi strike during Operation Sindoor response. Photo: Gemini.
IAF used Barak-8 to intercept Pakistani missile over Sirsa, averting Delhi strike during Operation Sindoor response. Photo: Gemini.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 22, 2026 10:21:13 IST

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What Is Barak 8? How India’s Missile Shield Intercepted Pakistan Ballistic Missile Over Haryana, Saved Delhi During Operation Sindoor

Barak 8: India is mourning the Pahalgam terror attack that took place last year on April 22. However, ne details about India’s response – Operation Sindoor –  are emerging now including how Indian Air Force (IAF )averted a major missile strike on the national capital – Delhi – using Barak-8 surface-to-air missile system,. According to reports, IAF intercepted  a Pakistani ballistic missile over Haryana before it could reach its suspected target, Delhi. The missile is reported to be from Pakistan’s Fateh or Shaheen series. The interception was carried out by an Indian Air Force (IAF) unit stationed at Sirsa.

What is Barak-8 Missile Defence System Used To Intercept Pakistan’s Ballistic Missile In Haryana’s Sirsa?

The operation was reportedly led by Air Commodore Rohit Kapil, Air Officer Commanding (AOC) of 45 Wing.

The missile was intercepted using the Barak-8 surface-to-air missile system.

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Debris recovered from Sirsa in the days following the interception confirmed the magnitude of the threat, with visuals widely circulated at the time.

Who Is Air Commodore Rohit Kapil, IAF Officer Who Led The Operation To Intercept Pakistani Missile With Barak 8?

For his leadership during Operation Sindoor, Air Commodore Kapil was awarded the Yudh Seva Medal in 2025 by President Droupadi Murmu. 

Air Commodore Kapil was commissioned into the IAF’s Flying Branch on June 20, 1998, as part of the 161 Course, according to various reports. A fighter pilot by training, he specialises in the Su-30MKI multirole aircraft and has logged over 3,500 hours of operational flying across multiple aircraft types, reports added.

He is a Category ‘A’ Qualified Flying Instructor and has trained successive generations of pilots. He has also completed the Advance Command and Staff Course in the United Kingdom, equipping him with advanced strategic and operational expertise.

The Sirsa interception has since emerged as a defining example of India’s evolving air defence architecture. The government is now working to expand nationwide air defence system under the Sudarshan programme.

The proposed multi-layered shield will integrate existing and advanced systems, including Russian S-400s, Barak-8 MRSAM, and the indigenous Project Kusha interceptor system, to protect cities, strategic assets, and infrastructure from drones, cruise missiles, and hypersonic threats.

On Year After Pahalgam terror Attack

On the eve of the Pahalgam attack anniversary, the Indian Army issued a strong message to Pakistan on X, stating, “When boundaries of humanity are crossed, the response is decisive.”

The message was accompanied by a digital poster featuring a silhouetted map of India and the caption, “Some Boundaries should Never Be Crossed.”

FAQs:

Q1: What is the range of Barak 8 defence missile system?

Ans: 100-150 Kms.

Q2: Who designs and produces Barak 8?

Ans: Barak-8  is a joint collaborative air defence system by India and Israel.

Q3: How many Barak 8 missiles India does possess?

Ans: According to reports, India has  5 regiments of Barak-8 for the Army and 9 squadrons for the Air Force.

Also Read: ‘India Will Never Bow’: PM Modi’s Strong Message One Year After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Operation Sindoor

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Tags: Ballistic Missilesbarak 8home-hero-pos-10IAFmissile defence systemoperation sindoorpahalgam terror attackpakistan

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What Is Barak 8? How India’s Missile Shield Intercepted Pakistan Ballistic Missile Over Haryana, Saved Delhi During Operation Sindoor

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What Is Barak 8? How India’s Missile Shield Intercepted Pakistan Ballistic Missile Over Haryana, Saved Delhi During Operation Sindoor
What Is Barak 8? How India’s Missile Shield Intercepted Pakistan Ballistic Missile Over Haryana, Saved Delhi During Operation Sindoor
What Is Barak 8? How India’s Missile Shield Intercepted Pakistan Ballistic Missile Over Haryana, Saved Delhi During Operation Sindoor
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