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Home > Regionals News > Who Was Kiran? 27-Year-Old Killed In Chilling Bengaluru ‘BDSM’ Roleplay Plot, Burned Alive; Accused Prema Recorded His Final Moments

Who Was Kiran? 27-Year-Old Killed In Chilling Bengaluru ‘BDSM’ Roleplay Plot, Burned Alive; Accused Prema Recorded His Final Moments

A 27-year-old Bengaluru man, Kiran, was allegedly tied up and burned alive by his colleague and partner, Prema, in a chilling, premeditated act disguised as a 'BDSM style' roleplay. Police suspect the accused planned the murder in advance and may have recorded the victim’s final moments, with investigations currently underway.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 22, 2026 08:24:14 IST

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Who Was Kiran? 27-Year-Old Killed In Chilling Bengaluru ‘BDSM’ Roleplay Plot, Burned Alive; Accused Prema Recorded His Final Moments

Bengaluru police investigated a bizarre murder case which involved a 27 year old victim who died because his female companion burned him after tying him up at her residence. The accident occurred at 2 pm in Anjananagar which belongs to the Byadarahalli Police Station jurisdiction. The victim Kiran visited the woman’s home when nobody else was present. The police believe that the murder was premeditated because of the strange events which occurred throughout the crime scene. 

Who Was Kiran? 27-Year-Old Killed In Chilling Bengaluru ‘BDSM’ Roleplay Plot, Burned Alive; Accused Prema Recorded His Final Moments

The earlier preliminary investigations showed that Prema who became the main suspect had used Kiran’s trust to lead him into believing that she would propose to him through Western means. She used this method to tie him with ropes while she covered his eyes. Kiran asked her about her activities but she told him that everything was part of her acting performance. The investigators believe that this action was a deliberate method to prepare him for complete vulnerability before they carried out the criminal act.

How Did Prema Kill Kiran?

The police reported that the situation escalated into a violent outbreak. The defendant allegedly doused Kiran with kerosene before igniting him which caused Kiran to die instantly from his fatal burn wounds. The authorities suspect that the criminal act was organized before it happened because the perpetrators had collected kerosene for their operation. The police are looking into claims that the suspect recorded the incident with her cell phone, which would provide crucial evidence for the investigation. According To TOI report, Prema also filmed victims final moments after police seized her phone. 

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How And Where Did Prema Meet Kiran? 

Kiran, 27 and Prema, 27, worked together at a Vi store located near Bashyam Circle in Rajajinagar, where their professional bond developed into a romantic bond. Investigators believe that Kiran’s recent withdrawal from social activities created problems because his behavior disturbed the accused. Kiran visited Prema to discuss a new Vi connection assignment which he found near Nelamangala before escorting her to her home where the crime took place. The police have taken the accused into custody and they filed a murder charge against him. Senior police officials have arrived at the crime scene to conduct their investigation into the motive and the degree of forethought that went into the planning process.

Also Read: Who Is Prerna? 27-Year-Old Bengaluru Woman Lures Boyfriend With ‘Romantic Proposal’, Blindfolds And Burns Him Alive For ‘Ignoring’ Her

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Tags: bengaluru girlfriend burning boyfriendbengaluru murder newsbengaluru murder victimhome-hero-pos-2kiran Bengaluru BDSM Roleplay Plotprema bengaluru murderWho Was Kiran

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Who Was Kiran? 27-Year-Old Killed In Chilling Bengaluru ‘BDSM’ Roleplay Plot, Burned Alive; Accused Prema Recorded His Final Moments

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Who Was Kiran? 27-Year-Old Killed In Chilling Bengaluru ‘BDSM’ Roleplay Plot, Burned Alive; Accused Prema Recorded His Final Moments

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Who Was Kiran? 27-Year-Old Killed In Chilling Bengaluru ‘BDSM’ Roleplay Plot, Burned Alive; Accused Prema Recorded His Final Moments
Who Was Kiran? 27-Year-Old Killed In Chilling Bengaluru ‘BDSM’ Roleplay Plot, Burned Alive; Accused Prema Recorded His Final Moments
Who Was Kiran? 27-Year-Old Killed In Chilling Bengaluru ‘BDSM’ Roleplay Plot, Burned Alive; Accused Prema Recorded His Final Moments
Who Was Kiran? 27-Year-Old Killed In Chilling Bengaluru ‘BDSM’ Roleplay Plot, Burned Alive; Accused Prema Recorded His Final Moments

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