Shocking Flight Fiasco: UK Couple Caught Having Sex On Plane Before Take Off, Travellers Reported ‘Vigorous Movement’ In Man’s Pants

A mid-air controversy has sparked headlines after a couple were caught behaving inappropriately on a flight, only to later claim they were “praying” when confronted. According to a report by Daily Mail, the incident took place on a Jet2 flight preparing for take-off from East Midlands Airport to Gran Canaria. Fellow passengers noticed unusual movement from the couple, both believed to be in their 50s, while they were seated.

Couple’s Claim Raises Eyebrows

When questioned, the pair reportedly insisted they were praying, explaining it was their first time flying. However, their explanation failed to convince those around them.

Passengers React To ‘Awkward’ Situation

One of the passengers, Darren Street, said he and his wife were shocked after unintentionally capturing the moment while filming the runway. He described the atmosphere on board as uncomfortable, especially since children were present on the flight.

Passengers alerted the cabin crew, who briefly considered turning the aircraft back. The situation reportedly made the journey tense, with witnesses claiming the couple continued to draw attention throughout the flight.

Airline Takes Strict Action

Despite the disruption, the flight continued to its destination. However, Jet2 later took strict action against the couple. The airline confirmed they have been banned for life, citing a zero-tolerance policy towards such behaviour.

Reports also suggest the pair were removed from their hotel and barred from their return flight, bringing an abrupt end to their holiday.

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