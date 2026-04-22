Taimoor Cruise Missile: Pakistan Tests 600 Km Anti-Ship Weapon – Can It Challenge India’s BrahMos? Check Range, Speed, Capabilities

Taimoor Cruise Missile: As Pakistan continues to portray itself as a peaceful country, it’s notorious defense industry has reportedly conducted a successful test of the Taimoor cruise missile. According to reports, the air-launched and anti-ship missile has been indigenously developed by Pakistan. The Pak Navy has called the launch a milestone adding that the weapon system can hit the enemy targets in the sea at a greater range. Pakistan political and military leadership extended congratulations to the engineers and scientists of the country to achieve the success. Defense experts are dubbing the launch as new complexity in the Arabian Sea where India has a complete dominance.

“The air-launched cruise missile executed its mission with exceptional precision, validating Pakistan Navy’s combat capability to detect, target and decisively neutralise enemy sea-based threats at extended ranges,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan military said in a statement.

Taimoor Cruise Missile: Range, Speed, Capabilities

The cruise missile has a range of over 600 kms, according to reports meaning Indian carriers are in its range. The system has been developed by Pakistan’s Air Weapons Complex under the broader structure of NESCOM and Global Industrial and Defence Solutions.

According to reports, the missile carries a 400 to 450kg conventional war head which is highly explosive and destructive. The war head can likely create sufficient damage to amphibious vessels, frigates, destroyers and support ships.

🇵🇰⚡️ — WATCH: Pakistan’s Navy says it successfully carried out a live test of the indigenously developed Taimoor air-launched cruise missile, an advanced anti-ship system designed to “strike enemy vessels at extended ranges.” pic.twitter.com/VYKsPjouGR — Geopolitia (@_geopolitic_) April 21, 2026

The Taimoor cruise missile reportedly has a turbojet engine with a speed of Mach 0.8. Though the speed falls in subsonic range, it can still remain below radar horizons and is difficult to intercept. According to its flight profile, the missile ca cruise at altitudes as low as 152m making harder for enemies to intercept. It can be launched from an aircraft also.

Is Taimoor Cruise Missile Better Than India’s BrahMos Missile?

To hit the targets with precision, Pakistan has claimed that the missile is equipped with an advanced navigation and guidance systems.

Taimoor cruise missile comes at a time when Pakistan is trying to modernize its armed forces. Many in Pakistan are comparing it to India’s BrahMos missile. However the comparison is misleading as BrahMos is far superior missile with higher range and capabilities and falls in supersonic category.

Also Read: What Is Barak 8? How India’s Missile Shield Intercepted Pakistan Ballistic Missile Over Haryana, Saved Delhi During Operation Sindoor