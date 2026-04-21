FSSAI Probes Mass Food Poisoning At Gujarat Wedding After Dozens Of Guests Fall Ill In Dahod; Officials Examine Suspected Contamination And Safety Lapses

Gujarat: A wedding celebration in Gujarat’s Dahod district took a worrying turn after several guests fell sick soon after the event. Around 50–60 people are currently undergoing treatment at Zydus Hospital, with complaints of vomiting and diarrhoea.

The function, held on Monday evening, was attended by nearly 300–400 guests. According to hospital officials, symptoms began appearing around 11 pm, prompting families to rush the affected individuals for medical care.

Hospital Prepared For Emergency Influx

Dr Rajiv Damor, Resident Medical Officer at Zydus Hospital, said the facility had been alerted in advance about a possible surge in patients.

He noted that the medical team had arranged beds and emergency support after receiving information that 150–200 people might arrive. As of now, about 50–60 patients remain admitted, all reported to be in stable condition and under treatment.

FSSAI Steps In, Seeks Report

Taking note of the incident, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has launched a formal investigation. Since food safety enforcement falls under the state’s jurisdiction, the central body has asked the Gujarat government for a detailed report.

FSSAI officials are currently at the site, working alongside local authorities to collect food samples and assess possible contamination.

Legal Action Likely After Findings

Sources indicate that once the investigation is complete, strict action may be taken against those found responsible for any lapses in food safety. Authorities are focusing on identifying the exact cause of the illness and ensuring accountability.

The case has raised fresh concerns over hygiene and food handling practices at large gatherings, especially during peak wedding season.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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