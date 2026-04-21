Who is Dhivya Sathyaraj? DMK Leader Says Supporters Of Vijay’s TVK Hurled Slippers At Her During Election Campaign In Chennai

Dhivya Sathyaraj, a leader from DMK political party, has claimed that she was attacked while campaigning in Tamil Nadu. This attack has raised political tensions and concern about personal safety and behavior while campaigning. The attack occurred when members of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam threw slippers at her; however, this did not prevent her from completing her speech.

Dhivya Sathyaraj is the State Deputy Secretary of the IT Wing for the DMK, but also the daughter of famous Tamil film actor Sathyaraj. Over the years, she has established herself through political activism and volunteerism through campaigning and community involvement.

Dhivya Sathyaraj background and political role

Reports say that Dhivya Sathyaraj not only has a political career but she also gets involved with social issues and communicates directly with the public when campaigning.

Since the beginning of the election season, she has been actively working for her party and has spoken publicly about various issues, including equality, women’s rights, and respecting all different opinions.

Most recently, Dhivya’s accusation has caused her to be in the spotlight again, especially with all the tension surrounding the different political parties before the upcoming elections. Her incident happened during a street campaign while she was speaking to the public.

Dhivya Sathyaraj alleges attack during campaign

Recounting the moment, Dhivya Sathyaraj said, “I was horrified, but I did not stop my speech. My parents have raised me with a lot of courage.” She said that even after slippers were allegedly thrown at her, she chose to continue speaking, highlighting her determination.

As per reports, she strongly condemned the act and stressed that differences in opinion should not lead to violence. “We have the right to have an opinion, and we cannot be physically assaulted for that,” she said, calling the incident unacceptable and a sign of growing intolerance in political spaces.

Dhivya Sathyaraj calls for respect and tolerance

Reports say that Dhivya Sathyaraj added, “My brother Sibi and I have different ideologies, but we never fight, and we are extremely close to each other. We are a very progressive family.” This, she said, shows that disagreement does not have to lead to hostility.

She also made a strong appeal for respect towards women in politics. “A woman cannot be slippered for having an opinion,” she said, urging leadership in the opposing party to take action.

Dhivya Sathyaraj appeals for dignity in politics

Taking her appeal further, Dhivya Sathyaraj said, “The leader of TVK should advise his party members to respect women, because we are worth it.” She also mentioned Sangeetha Vijay, saying, “Mrs. Sangeetha Vijay is one of the most amazing women I have ever known, and she needs to be respected too.”

The incident has added to the heated political atmosphere in Tamil Nadu, with calls for accountability and better conduct during campaigns. As the debate continues, Dhivya Sathyaraj remains firm in her stand, emphasising dignity, respect, and the right to express opinions without fear.

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