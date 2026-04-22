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Home > Sports News > LSG vs RR Injury News: Preview, Predicted Playing XIs, Head To Head Record | Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Today’s IPL Match

LSG vs RR Injury News: Preview, Predicted Playing XIs, Head To Head Record | Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Today’s IPL Match

LSG vs RR, IPL 2026: MS Dhoni and Deepak Chahar's hilarious banter goes viral ahead of the MI vs CSK "El Clasico" at Wankhede Stadium. With both teams holding a 2-4 record in IPL 2026, the clash is crucial for momentum. Get the latest on MS Dhoni’s potential return from injury and the lighthearted exchange between the former teammates.

Aiden Markram and Donovan Ferreira (LSG)
Aiden Markram and Donovan Ferreira (LSG)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 22, 2026 13:24:05 IST

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LSG vs RR Injury News: Preview, Predicted Playing XIs, Head To Head Record | Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Today’s IPL Match

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants will take on the Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals in their seventh IPL 2026 match on Wednesday, April 22. The game between the two teams is scheduled to take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium located in Lucknow. Both teams are entering Wednesday’s match in Lucknow following defeats in their previous game. RR faced a loss by 4 wickets to Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 19, while Punjab Kings got the better of Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs in New Chandigarh.

Having obtained only 4 points from six matches played thus far, LSG ranks 9th in the IPL 2026 standings. Royals, conversely, aim to get back to winning after suffering two consecutive losses.

LSG vs RR Head-To-Head Records:

Matches played: 6

You Might Be Interested In

LSG won: 2

RR won: 4

No result: 0

LSG vs RR Injury News: 

As far as LSG is concerned, speedster Mayank Yadav is deemed fit to play the upcoming match against RR. Aiden Markram confirmed that the pacer is raring to go, but he has not been picked as of yet.

For the Rajasthan Royals, no change is expected in the line-up as every player is deemed fit. On the other hand, RR can opt for all-rounder Dasun Shanaka to replace an out-of-form Shimron Hetmyer.

LSG vs RR Predicted XI:

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Mohsin Khan. 

Rajasthan Royals: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi. 

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Yash Raj Punja, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Tushar Deshpande, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Mohsin Khan, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Matthew Breetzke, Mayank Yadav, Himmat Singh, George Linde, Josh Inglis, Anrich Nortje, Arjun Tendulkar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari

Also Read: IPL 2026: MS Dhoni’s ‘Tu Aaya, Camera Laya’ Banter With Deepak Chahar Goes Viral Ahead of MI vs CSK Clash at Wankhede — WATCH

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LSG vs RR Injury News: Preview, Predicted Playing XIs, Head To Head Record | Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Today’s IPL Match

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