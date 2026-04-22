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Home > World News > Who Is Andrew Hugg? Top US Army Nuclear Official Escorted Out Pentagon Amid Alleged Leak, Viral Video Sparks Questions — Watch

Who Is Andrew Hugg? Top US Army Nuclear Official Escorted Out Pentagon Amid Alleged Leak, Viral Video Sparks Questions — Watch

Andrew Hugg, a US Army nuclear safety official, is under investigation after an undercover video by a Media Group allegedly showed him making sensitive and controversial remarks about military operations. He has been placed on administrative leave as authorities probe the authenticity of the claims and potential security implications.

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(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: April 22, 2026 09:07:26 IST

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Who Is Andrew Hugg? Top US Army Nuclear Official Escorted Out Pentagon Amid Alleged Leak, Viral Video Sparks Questions — Watch

Andrew Hugg, who was reportedly a Chief of Chemical Nuclear Surety in the United States military, is now under scrutiny after an undercover video, which has quickly gone viral, was released. His position can be interpreted to mean that he has a hand in the safety measures related to nuclear and chemical safety, so the accusations are especially grave. Hugg was discovered when O’Keefe Media Group investigated him and he alleges to have revealed sensitive national security information in a conversation with a undercover journalist. The encounter was allegedly in a crowded restaurant and was filmed on a secret camera.

Who Is Andrew Hugg? Top US Army Nuclear Official Escorted Out Pentagon Amid Alleged Leak, Viral Video Sparks Questions

Hugg allegedly said a series of contentious things about the US military operations and capabilities, as shown in the footage the group released. In one of the statements, he pointed out that the United States has not forgotten that they have nerve agents and he pointed to an event of a US Army chemist who allegedly died as a result of exposure. He even stated on record that US airstrikes had caused the deaths of children in Iran and that such deaths were a collateral damage. Such comments, when confirmed, may give critical issues regarding transparency in operations and control of classified information.

What Does Andrew Hugg Say In The Leaked Viral Video?

The video also demonstrates Hugg talking about the nuclear launch decisions making it clear that they are made in real time. Nonetheless, he is caught stating that the United States has no plan of using nuclear weapons, saying, ‘We are not going to nuke anybody’. In a different clip, he supposedly discussed geopolitical conflict with Iran, indicating that the US would attack future leaders in the situation worsening. His remarks had a mention of Mojtaba Khamenei where he suggested that there would be consequences in case political conduct was not to match to US expectations.

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Besides strategic and military statements, the video also recorded some personal statements that were made to the undercover journalist and which have been criticized as being inappropriate. After the release of the video, Andrew Hugg is said to have been marched out of a Pentagon related building. A press release by the spokesperson of the Army, Cynthia O. Smith, stated that Hugg was on administrative leave pending a complete investigation. He has also been said to have deleted his LinkedIn profile once the scandal broke out further raising more speculation since the authorities are still investigating the genuineness and meaning of the allegations.

Also Read: Trump’s Iran Ceasefire U-Turn: How Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif Swayed US President On Iran Truce, Peace Talks

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Who Is Andrew Hugg? Top US Army Nuclear Official Escorted Out Pentagon Amid Alleged Leak, Viral Video Sparks Questions — Watch
Who Is Andrew Hugg? Top US Army Nuclear Official Escorted Out Pentagon Amid Alleged Leak, Viral Video Sparks Questions — Watch
Who Is Andrew Hugg? Top US Army Nuclear Official Escorted Out Pentagon Amid Alleged Leak, Viral Video Sparks Questions — Watch
Who Is Andrew Hugg? Top US Army Nuclear Official Escorted Out Pentagon Amid Alleged Leak, Viral Video Sparks Questions — Watch

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