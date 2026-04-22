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Home > Education News > MPBSE 2nd Board Exam 2026 Registration Last Date Today: Apply Online at mpbse.nic.in, Check Eligibility, Fees and Exam Dates

MPBSE 2nd Board Exam 2026 Registration Last Date Today: Apply Online at mpbse.nic.in, Check Eligibility, Fees and Exam Dates

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will close the registration window for Class 10 and Class 12 second board (improvement) exams 2026.

MPBSE 2nd Board Exam 2026
MPBSE 2nd Board Exam 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 22, 2026 13:02:10 IST

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MPBSE 2nd Board Exam 2026 Registration Last Date Today: Apply Online at mpbse.nic.in, Check Eligibility, Fees and Exam Dates

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will conclude the registration for Class 10 and Class 12 second board (improvement) exams 2026 today, April 22. Candidates who want to sit the supplementary or improvement exams will have to complete the application process via the official website mpbse.nic.in before the deadline. The board has requested the candidates to prevent waiting for too long to avoid any technical issues or payment problems.

When is the last date for MPBSE 2nd board exam 2026 registration

The last date of the MPBSE 2nd board exam 2026 is April 22, 2026. Candidates have to fill out the online application within the time limit, as the board has not announced any extension so far. Only those candidates who appeared for the main board exam can apply for the second examination.

Who can apply for the MPBSE 2nd board exam 2026

Candidates who have failed in one or more subjects during the MPBSE main board exams can register to reappear. Candidates who have already passed but want to improve their marks can also apply for the selected subjects. This offers the students a second opportunity in the same academic year, and they will not have to wait for the next yearly examination schedule.

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What are the MPBSE 2nd board exam dates for 2026

The MPBSE 2nd board exams, 2026, will be conducted from May 7. As per the official calendar, Class 10 will finish on May 19 and Class 12 on May 25. The exams will be conducted in a single shift from 9 am to 12 pm at the specified centres in the state.

How to apply for the MPBSE 2nd board exam 2026

Any candidate can apply for the MPBSE 2nd board exam 2026 by following these steps:

  • Open MPBSE or MP Online official website portal 
  • Select Examination II (Supplementary/Improvement) 2026
  • Select Class 10 or Class 12 Exam
  • Enter main exam roll number
  • Select subjects for improvement or re-exam
  • Make application fee payment through online payment method
  • Download and save application receipt

Students should double-check the entered information before submitting the application.

What is the fee for the MPBSE 2nd board exam 2026

The fee for the MPBSE 2nd board exam 2026 application is as follows: One subject: Rs 500 Two subjects: Rs 1,000; three or four subjects: Rs 1,500; more than four subjects: Rs 2,000. The fee should be paid online through net banking, debit card, credit card or UPI.

Why is the MPBSE 2nd board exam 2026 important for students

The MPBSE 2nd board exam 2026 enables students to either pass the failed subjects or to improve their marks without having to repeat an academic year, which is a boon for students who aspire for higher education, as higher marks will improve the candidate’s chances of admission to the desired course and institution.

Students should complete the registration process before the deadline and should focus on exam preparation, being ready for the exam in May.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Release Soon at neet.nta.nic.in, Check Expected Date, Steps to Download and Exam Day Guidelines

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MPBSE 2nd Board Exam 2026 Registration Last Date Today: Apply Online at mpbse.nic.in, Check Eligibility, Fees and Exam Dates

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MPBSE 2nd Board Exam 2026 Registration Last Date Today: Apply Online at mpbse.nic.in, Check Eligibility, Fees and Exam Dates
MPBSE 2nd Board Exam 2026 Registration Last Date Today: Apply Online at mpbse.nic.in, Check Eligibility, Fees and Exam Dates
MPBSE 2nd Board Exam 2026 Registration Last Date Today: Apply Online at mpbse.nic.in, Check Eligibility, Fees and Exam Dates
MPBSE 2nd Board Exam 2026 Registration Last Date Today: Apply Online at mpbse.nic.in, Check Eligibility, Fees and Exam Dates

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