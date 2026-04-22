NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Release Soon at neet.nta.nic.in, Check Expected Date, Steps to Download and Exam Day Guidelines

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to publish the NEET UG 2026 admit card on its official website soon. The candidates who have registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can download hall tickets from neet.nta.nic.in after the link is activated. According to the usual practice, the admit card is released three to four days before the exam. This means that the NEET UG 2026 admit card will be out by April 29, 2026. The entrance test will be conducted on May 3, 2026.

When will NEET UG 2026 admit card be released

The NTA has not yet officially released the date. However, from the past experiences, the admit card will be out by the end of April.

Candidates must keep checking the official website to get the latest updates so that they don’t miss important notifications.

How to download NEET UG 2026 admit card

The candidates can download the NEET admit card online using the login credentials. Here are the simple steps:

Go to the official website: neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link NEET (UG) 2026 Admit card

Enter your application number and password

Download your admit card

Print the admit card for your use in the exam.

Make sure to verify all the information mentioned in the admit card after downloading.

What details are required to download the hall ticket

The following information is required to download the admit card: Application number, password or date of birth. Without this information, people can’t download the admit card.

What are the key instructions for NEET admit card

The NTA has released the following important instructions for the NEET UG 2026 hall ticket: The admit card will not be sent by post. The admit card will not be duplicated. Candidates are not allowed to tamper with the document. Candidates must keep the hall ticket in good condition.

The admit card will be declined for a candidate with an incomplete application. It is also worth noting that the admit card released does not guarantee the eligibility of the candidates. Candidates will be verified in the subsequent admission rounds.

What documents should be carried to the exam centre

Candidates need to take the following documents along with them on the exam day: Aadhaar card/personal ID proof Passenger size photograph Transparent water bottle PwD certificate (if applicable) Candidates who fail to bring the mentioned documents will be denied entry to the examination hall.

What are the key highlights of NEET UG 2026

The NTA is scheduled to conduct the NEET UG 2026 exam on May 3. The exam will be the only entrance test for admission to undergraduate medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS and BSMS. Given the exam date is fast approaching, the candidates need to keep themselves updated and ensure they perform all the necessary steps, such as downloading the admit card in time. The candidates should keep a close eye on the official updates and ensure they follow all the directions to avoid any last-minute trouble.

Also Read: ICSE, ISC Results 2026 Expected Soon at results.cisce.org: Check Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download