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Home > Education News > ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Results 2026 Expected Soon at results.cisce.org: Check Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download

ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Results 2026 Expected Soon at results.cisce.org: Check Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is expected to announce the ICSE and ISC results 2026.

ICSE, ISC Results 2026
ICSE, ISC Results 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 22, 2026 11:11:57 IST

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ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Results 2026 Expected Soon at results.cisce.org: Check Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download

The ICSE and ISC Results 2026 will be announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations on its official websites – cisce.org and results.cisce.org. However, despite a notice circulating on social media claiming an immediate announcement, the board has clarified that no official date has been notified.

The students who took the exams are advised to only follow the official notice and have their login credentials ready in case of any last-minute changes. The Board is expected to announce the results by the end of this month based on previous results.

When will ICSE, ISC Results 2026 be declared

The ICSE and ISC Results 2026 will be announced at the end of this month, though the CISCE has not yet notified the date and time. In 2021 the board announced the results on April 30 at 11 PM, and a similar chronology of results is expected this year.

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A notice claiming an earlier release of results went viral on social media and caused confusion among students.

The notice was debunked as unverified by the officials. Students are advised to keep checking the official websites for updates.

Where to check ICSE, ISC results for 2026

The ICSE and ISC Results 2026 can be checked by students on the following portals: Official website: cisce.org Results portal: results.cisce.org DigiLocker mobile application SMS service.

The presence of multiple options for checking results will prevent exhaustion of servers if heavy traffic builds up on any one portal.

How to download ICSE, ISC results 2026

Students can download ICSE, ISC Results 2026 by following the given steps:

  • Go to the official website cisce.org. 
  • Click on the ‘Results’ option
  • Click on either ICSE (Class 10) or ISC (Class 12) link 
  • Enter Unique ID, Index Number, and captcha code
  • The result will be displayed on the screen 
  • Download and print the digital marksheet.

The marksheet will display the subject-wise marks and the pass status of the student.

What were ICSE, ISC exam dates 2026

The ICSE Class 10 examination, 2026, was conducted from Feb 17 to March 30. The ISC Class 12 examinations, 2026, were held from Feb 12 to April 3.

The examinations were held at various centres in India and overseas under strict supervision guidelines. As the evaluation process is about to complete, the results are awaited by lakhs of students.

What are ICSE, ISC pass percentage trends

ICSE and ISC results have been witnessing a consistently high pass percentage in years. ICSE had a pass percentage of 99.47 per cent in the exam held in 2025, while ISC was at 98.19 per cent. In 2024, the percentage of both examinations remained the same. In 2023, ICSE was at 98.94 per cent and ISC was at 96.93 per cent. The exam trends indicate a stable performance in academics.

Can students check ICSE, ISC results through DigiLocker or SMS

Students can check ICSE and ISC results for 2026 via DigiLocker after logging in. Students can open the app and click on the CISCE section.

ICSE students can also check their results through SMS by sending their unique ID in the given format to the official number. These modes become handy in case the official website faces heavy traffic.

Will CISCE release the toppers list for ICSE, ISC 2026

The CISCE will not be publishing a toppers list for ICSE and ISC results. The board has abolished this measure to curb toxic competition among the students. The dissatisfied candidates can opt for rechecking by paying a fee of Rs 1,000 per subject. As the result announcement approaches, the students should keep calm, keep their credentials handy and only monitor the official updates for accurate information.

Also Read: UP Home Guard Admit Card 2026 Released at uppbpb.gov.in: Check Download Steps, Exam Dates and Details

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Tags: CISCE result 2026ICSEICSE Class 10 examICSE ISC results 2026 dateICSE Result 2026ISC 2026ISC Class 12 examinationISC Results 2026

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ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Results 2026 Expected Soon at results.cisce.org: Check Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download

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ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Results 2026 Expected Soon at results.cisce.org: Check Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download
ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Results 2026 Expected Soon at results.cisce.org: Check Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download
ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Results 2026 Expected Soon at results.cisce.org: Check Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download
ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Results 2026 Expected Soon at results.cisce.org: Check Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download

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