UP Home Guard Admit Card 2026 Released at uppbpb.gov.in: Check Download Steps, Exam Dates and Details

The UP Home Guard admit card 2026 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board for candidates appearing in the written examination. Eligible candidates can now download the hall tickets from the official portal, uppbpb.gov.in. The recruitment exam will be conducted in three days, 25, 26, and 27 April 2026, in multiple shifts across Uttar Pradesh. The board has decided to release the admit cards in a phased manner according to the exam dates to minimise the chances of technical glitches.

When is the UP Home Guard admit card 2026 released

The UP Home Guard admit card 2026 will be released in multiple phases as per the exam dates. The admit cards for the April 25 examination have already been released on April 22, 2026.

Candidates with the exam scheduled for April 26 will be able to download the admit cards on 23 April, while those appearing on April 27 will be able to download their admit cards on 24 April.

The board has also specifically mentioned that admit cards will not be available in advance for subsequent dates.

Candidates are advised to keep track of their release dates and download their admit cards without any delay.

What are the UP Home Guard exam dates and schedule

The UP Home Guard written exam will be conducted on 25, 26, and 27 April 2026. The exam will be conducted in multiple shifts across various examination centres in the state. Earlier on 18 April 2026, the UPPRPB had already released the details of the exam district allocation.

Candidates can check the exam city to which they have been allotted through the official website. This will help to reduce last-minute confusion and allow the candidates to plan their travel accordingly.

How to download UP Home Guard admit card 2026

Candidates should simply do the following steps to download the UP Home Guard admit card 2026.

Open the official website: uppbpb.gov.in.

Click on UP Home Guard Admit Card 2026 link

Enter the login credentials, such as registration no. and date of birth.

Click on ‘submit’.

Download and print the admit card for future reference.

Candidates should print the hall ticket well before the exam date

What details should you check on the UP Home Guard admit card 2026

After downloading the UP Home Guard admit card 2026, candidates should verify all the details mentioned in the UP Home Guard admit card 2026 carefully, which are as follows.

Candidate name, photo, date of the exam and shift timing, exam centre address, registration details, roll number and important instructions for the exam In case of any mismatch.

Candidates should immediately contact the authorities for correction at least a couple of days before the exam date.

Why is UP Home Guard admit card 2026 important

The UP Home Guard admit card 2026 is a mandatory requirement for appearing in the examination hall. Candidates will not be allowed to sit in the exam without the UP Home Guard admit card 2026 under any circumstances. The UP Home Guard admit card 2026 will not just be an entry pass to the examination hall; it will also contain some important instructions that a candidate should strictly follow during the examination. For instance, reporting time, items prohibited in the exam, identification requirements, etc.

Candidates should always check the official website for any new updates and should follow the instructions issued by the UPPRPB.

Also Read: JAC Class 10 and 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board Result Date, Link and How to Download Scorecard