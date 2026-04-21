JAC Class 10 and 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board Result Date, Link and How to Download Scorecard

The Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th Results 2026 are expected to be announced any time this week. Based on board sources, the preparation for results has already been done, and it is expected to be announced by April 25. After the result announcement, students can check their Jharkhand Board Matric and Inter results online through official websites.

When will JAC 10th and 12th results for 2026 be declared

The JAC Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2026 will be announced between April 22 and April 25. Though there is no official statement about the exact date and time of the result announcement, the result is expected to be announced in the morning.

After the announcement through the press conference, result links will be activated on the official websites.

Where can I check the JAC result 2026 online

Students can check JAC 10th/12th results online on official websites like jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

In case of heavy traffic and website slowdown, students can use DigiLocker as an alternative medium to access digital marksheets.

How to check the JAC 10th and 12th results 2026

Students can download their scorecard by following these simple steps:

Go to official website jacresults.com

Click ‘JAC Board 10th Result 2026’ or JAC 12th Result 2026

Enter roll number and roll code

Click ‘Submit’.

The result can be viewed and downloaded.

Students are advised to keep a copy of the provisional marksheet for immediate use.

What details are required to check the JAC result 2026

To access the Jharkhand board results, candidates need to provide their roll number and roll code as per the admit cards.

It is recommended to keep these details handy so that you don’t have any delay while checking the results.

What is the JAC result 2026 division system

The Jharkhand board follows the division-based system. Scoring 75 per cent and above on exams will get a distinction.

The first division represents marks above 60 per cent, and the second division indicates marks between 45 and 60 per cent. Students who score between 33 per cent and 45 per cent are considered third division.

What do abbreviations in the JAC scorecard mean

While checking their marks sheet, students may come across multiple abbreviations. The most commonly used abbreviations are as follows: PAS: Pass F/L: Fail INC: Incomplete U/R: Under Regulation EXP: Expelled WTH: Withheld. It is recommended to understand what they stand for so that it doesn’t scare the students.

What if the JAC results website crashes

Official websites get overloaded with traffic and may crash at times. In case the website crashes, students can make use of third-party platforms like DigiLocker to check their results. They are advised to avoid refreshing the page for some time so that it doesn’t crash again. The JAC 10th and 12th Result 2026 announcement will be a moment of great anticipation for students in Jharkhand.

Candidates are urged to keep themselves updated through official sources and prepare themselves for a smooth result checking experience by keeping their login credentials handy.

Also Read: ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon at results. cisce.org: Check Date, Time, Websites and Steps To Download Result