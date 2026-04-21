ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon at results.cisce.org: Check Date, Time, Websites and Steps To Download Result

The ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 is set to be announced soon on the official websites of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations. Students who appeared in the board exams are keen to know the result, as this will be a significant academic event. The results for the Class 10 exams were held from February 17 to March 30, and the marking process is close to being completed.

When will ICSE Class 10 result 2026 be declared

The time of the announcement is yet to be confirmed by the board, but it is likely to be announced soon.

According to our previous trend, the result will be announced in a few days. Candidates should keep checking the official updates for the confirmed schedule.

Where to check ICSE Class 10 result 2026 online

The official websites, cisce.org and results.cisce.org, will display the result link after activation. Once the result is activated on the websites, the candidates must go to the official websites to check the result. The candidates should avoid checking the result on any other websites.

What login details are required for ICSE result 2026

To download the ICSE Class 10 marksheet, the candidates need to fill in the following details while logging in: course (ICSE), unique ID (UID), index number, and captcha code.

The candidates need to enter the above details while logging in to download the result.

How to check ICSE Class 10 result 2026 online

Students can check the result by following the below steps:

Open the official website results.cisce.org

Choose ICSE under Course.

Insert Unique ID and Index Number

Verify the captcha Click on submit button.

Check and download marksheet

Students are advised to keep a copy of the result for further usage.

Can ICSE Class 10 marksheet be downloaded through DigiLocker

Students can also download digital marksheets from the DigiLocker platform. To log in to the DigiLocker platform, students have to use their registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked credentials.

Students then need to search for the ICSE documents under ‘Issued Documents’ and download their class 10 marksheet. The digital copy will contain subject-wise marks and general result status.

Is ICSE Class 10 result 2026 available through SMS

Students can also access their results through the SMS service. This facility can be helpful for students who do not have internet connectivity. Students need to follow the official instructions for the correct format of SMS to be used after the result declaration. The ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 is expected to be announced soon, and thousands of students are going to wait for this announcement.

Students can check the result with their login credentials and should use only official platforms to download their marksheets.