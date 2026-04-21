BPSC Stenographer Exam 2026 Date Changed: Check Revised Schedule, Exam Pattern, and Selection Process

The Bihar Public Service Commission has announced the postponement of the 2026 Stenographer exam. The exam date has been changed from May 9 to June 11. The commission has issued a notification regarding the new dates of the exam because of administrative reasons. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment exam must keep a record of the new dates for the exam and plan their preparation accordingly.

When is BPSC Stenographer Exam 2026 now scheduled

As per the latest information, the BPSC Stenographer Exam 2026 will be conducted on June 11. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on May 9. As a result, the candidates will have more time to prepare for the exam, which will be one of the most sought-after recruitment exams in the state.

How many vacancies are available in BPSC Stenographer recruitment 2026

The Bihar Public Service Commission has announced that there will be 15 vacancies in the different categories. They will be in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and SC/ST/OBC/BC categories. With such a low number of seats, competition will be tough between the aspirants.

What is BPSC Stenographer eligibility criteria 2026

Candidates who are applying for the post should have passed Class 12 or an equivalent qualification from the recognised board. They should also have stenography skills in Hindi and English and basic computer knowledge.

The minimum age for the exam is 18 years. The maximum age will be 37 years for the General (Male) and BC/EBC categories, 40 years for the General (Female) and 42 years for the SC/ST category.

What is BPSC Stenographer exam pattern 2026

The written exam will be objective in nature and will contain 150 multiple-choice questions amounting to 600 marks. Four marks will be awarded for every correct answer. One mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

The time limit of the exam will be 2 hours 15 minutes. The exam will have 50 questions from general studies and general science and mathematics and mental ability.

What is BPSC Stenographer selection process 2026

There will be two stages of selection: a written exam and a practical skill test. Candidates who qualify in the written exam will be called for a skill test. The skill test will assess the stenography skills of the candidates.

The minimum qualifying marks differ for various categories. The marks required for general category candidates are 40 per percent. Lower cut-offs will be applicable for women and SC, ST category candidates.

What is BPSC Stenographer syllabus 2026

The BPSC Stenographer Exam 2026 syllabus is quite diverse. General Studies covers questions on current affairs, Indian history, geography, polity, economy, and knowledge of Bihar.

The General Science and Mathematics section includes basic concepts of physics, chemistry, biology and arithmetic-related topics such as percentages, ratios and averages.

The reasoning section assesses the logical and analytical abilities of the candidates. Questions on coding-decoding, analogy and number series are included in this section.

The BPSC Stenographer Exam 2026 date has been extended, giving the candidates an extra opportunity to prepare for this highly competitive exam.

Stay updated with official notifications and use this additional time to strengthen your preparations and improve your chances of success.