KVS Lottery Result 2026 Out: Check Selection Status, Documents Required and Class 1 Third Admission List at kvsangathan.nic.in

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Samiti (KVS) has released the Class 1 third provisional admission list for the 2026–27 academic session today (April 21). The new lottery result is a vital stage of the admission process, especially, for the parents whose children were on the waiting list in the earlier rounds. With the availability of limited seats across Kendriya Vidyalayas, this third list is considered to be the final major chance of admission in most schools.

Where to check KVS Lottery Result 2026 third list

The KVS Class 1 third admission list can be accessed on official websites like kvsangathan.nic.in, admission.kvs.gov.in, and education.gov.in/kvs. Besides, many Kendriya Vidyalayas have posted the selection list on school notice boards. Parents can also visit the school’s website and check the Announcements or Academic section to find the PDF list.

How to check KVS Class 1 admission list 2026

To check the admission status of their child, parents can follow the below steps:

Go to admission.kvs.gov.in

Click on Check Application Status

Enter your login code, child’s date of birth, and registered mobile number

Alternatively, select the state and school on kvsangathan.nic.in .

View the school-wise selection list

Check the child’s name and status

It is advisable to download or save the result for future reference.

What to do after KVS selection in third list

Parents of shortlisted candidates should act quickly. As the admission window for this round is extremely limited, schools have warned the parents not to take any time.

Candidates need to meet the allotted school and complete the document verification, fee submission, and final admission formalities.

If the parents do not complete the process, then the seat may get cancelled, which will then be offered to waiting list candidates.

Which documents are required for KVS admission 2026

Students need to submit original documents and photocopies with the following: Birth certificate (required for proof of age), passport-size photograph, proof of residence (Aadhaar card, ration card, electricity bill), category certificate (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS, if applicable), service certificate (for government employee quota) and distance declaration (for RTE admissions)

Having all the necessary documents will help you avoid unnecessary delay in the admission process.

Does KVS lottery result guarantee admission

The KVS has clarified that the lottery result is a mere indication of selection and does not guarantee admission. Following verification of documents and eligibility as per admission guidelines, admission will be granted.

The KVS selection process will continue to be governed by Right to Education (RTE) norms and priority categories. No stone will be left unturned to avoid any confusion while allocating seats.

What if name is not in KVS third list 2026

In case the name of the candidate is not in the third list, then chances of admission will be there depending upon the availability of a vacancy. Schools will invite offline applications between April 22 and April 26 for the remaining vacancy under the SC, ST and OBC-NCL categories. Parents need to keep in touch with their respective schools for further updates.

It must be assured that the release of the KVS Lottery Result 2026 third list has been a relief to thousands of parents whose children are seeking admission to Kendriya Vidyalayas.

Given the fact that there is very little time left to complete all formalities, it is imperative that parents take quick action and ensure that their documents are in order to grab the golden ticket.

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