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Home > Education News > Bombay High Court Clerk Hall Ticket 2026 Released: Check Exam Schedule and Clerk, Peon Admit Card Download Link at bombayhighcourt.nic.in

Bombay High Court Clerk Hall Ticket 2026 Released: Check Exam Schedule and Clerk, Peon Admit Card Download Link at bombayhighcourt.nic.in

The Bombay High Court has released the Hall Ticket 2026 for Clerk, Peon, Driver, and Stenographer posts on its official website.

Bombay High Court Clerk Admit Card 2026
Bombay High Court Clerk Admit Card 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 21, 2026 13:05:03 IST

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Bombay High Court Clerk Hall Ticket 2026 Released: Check Exam Schedule and Clerk, Peon Admit Card Download Link at bombayhighcourt.nic.in

The Bombay High Court has published the Hall Ticket 2026 for Clerk, Peon, Driver, and Stenographer posts on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment exam can now download their admit card from the official website ahead of the screening test, which will be held later this week. The recruitment drive is being carried out to fill over 2,300 vacancies, which is an opportunity for all government job aspirants.

Where to download Bombay High Court Hall Ticket 2026

The candidates can download the Bombay High Court Hall Ticket 2026 from the official website , bombayhighcourt.nic.in.

The admit card link has been activated for all the candidates who have applied for the recruitment process.

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To download the hall ticket, the candidate should log in to his portal using the registration number and date of birth.

The candidate should download the admit card in advance so that no technical glitch occurs at the last minute.

Which posts are covered under Bombay High Court recruitment 2026

The hall tickets have been released for several posts, including Clerk, Peon, Driver, Steno (Lower Grade) and Steno (Higher Grade).

The recruitment drive seeks to fill a total of 2,306 vacancies. The high number of candidates who have applied for these posts is a testament to the high demand for government jobs in the judicial field. 

When is Bombay High Court Clerk exam 2026 scheduled

The screening test for the position of clerk at the Bombay High Court will be conducted on April 26, 2026.

The first round of the recruitment process will shortlist the most qualified candidates for the next stage. 

Candidates should make sure they know the exact time and location of their exam centre, as mentioned in their admit card.

What are Bombay High Court exam timings 2026

All candidates who appear for the screening test are required to reach their respective examination centres by 9 am on the day of the exam.

The exam will be held for one hour from 10 am to 11 am. Students are advised to arrive early for verification purposes and avoid problems.

What details are required to download hall ticket

To download the Bombay High Court Hall Ticket 2026, candidates need to have their registration number and date of birth. These are needed to log in to the official portal. Once you download the admit card, verify all the details mentioned in it, such as name, exam centre and time. The release of the Bombay High Court Hall Ticket 2026 is yet another development in the recruitment drive.

Candidates are recommended to carefully read all the instructions mentioned in the admit card and prepare thoroughly for the screening test scheduled on April 26.

Also Read: Assam HS Result 2026 Expected Soon at ahsec.assam.gov.in: Check Date, Time, Websites and How to Download Scorecard

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Tags: Bombay High CourtBombay High Court admit card 2026Bombay High Court examBombay High Court hall ticketBombay High Court hall ticket 2026Bombay High Court recruitment 2026

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Bombay High Court Clerk Hall Ticket 2026 Released: Check Exam Schedule and Clerk, Peon Admit Card Download Link at bombayhighcourt.nic.in

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Bombay High Court Clerk Hall Ticket 2026 Released: Check Exam Schedule and Clerk, Peon Admit Card Download Link at bombayhighcourt.nic.in

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Bombay High Court Clerk Hall Ticket 2026 Released: Check Exam Schedule and Clerk, Peon Admit Card Download Link at bombayhighcourt.nic.in
Bombay High Court Clerk Hall Ticket 2026 Released: Check Exam Schedule and Clerk, Peon Admit Card Download Link at bombayhighcourt.nic.in
Bombay High Court Clerk Hall Ticket 2026 Released: Check Exam Schedule and Clerk, Peon Admit Card Download Link at bombayhighcourt.nic.in
Bombay High Court Clerk Hall Ticket 2026 Released: Check Exam Schedule and Clerk, Peon Admit Card Download Link at bombayhighcourt.nic.in

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