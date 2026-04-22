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Home > Entertainment News > Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar Dispute: ‘Don 3’ Row Sees Breakthrough As Dhurandhar 2 Actor Agrees To Return ₹10 Crore Signing Amount

Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar Dispute: ‘Don 3’ Row Sees Breakthrough As Dhurandhar 2 Actor Agrees To Return ₹10 Crore Signing Amount

Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar Dispute: Ranveer Singh has reportedly agreed to return his ₹10 crore signing amount and offer a stake in his next film to Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment in a bid to resolve the Don 3 dispute. The fallout began after his exit from the film amid script disagreements, with the project’s future still uncertain.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 22, 2026 13:15:31 IST

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Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar Dispute: ‘Don 3’ Row Sees Breakthrough As Dhurandhar 2 Actor Agrees To Return ₹10 Crore Signing Amount

In a major twist to the dispute between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar that erupted after the former left Don 3, new reports indicate that the actor had made a big stride towards the solution of the problem. Ranveer has apparently agreed to repay his signing fee, estimated to be about ₹10 crore, according to media reports. This action is being viewed as an effort to defuse the situation and put the major dispute that has been in the news over the last few weeks to an end.

Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar Dispute: ‘Don 3’ Row Sees Breakthrough As Dhurandhar 2 Actor Agrees To Return ₹10 Crore Signing Amount

According To a report by The Free Press Journal, besides refunding the amount, Ranveer has purportedly made another gesture to reconcile. They are saying that he has assured Excel Entertainment of a share in his next project, which is provisionally called Pralaay. Although this proposal has been receiving attention, the percentage or the structure of the stake is yet to be revealed. Interestingly, these developments are yet to be officially confirmed by Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar or their production house.

Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar Dispute: What Is The Dispute All About?

The conflict is said to have started when Ranveer abruptly pulled out of the Excel Entertainment supported project, Don 3. It is reported that the conflict over the script, the time taken to finalise a bound script and the issues regarding the direction of the project have led him to leave. Conversely, the production house was even demanding a compensation of up to 40 crore citing losses in pre-production, change of schedule and other related losses. This went to the extent of the Producers Guild of India reportedly intervening to resolve the dispute between the two parties.

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With all the speculation going on, there were also reports of Aamir Khan trying to intervene and help to settle the dispute, but he later refuted this. The future of Don 3 has not been certain with several contradicting news and absence of official announcement by the stakeholders. It has even been speculated that Farhan Akhtar may take up the lead role himself. In the meantime, fans and industry observers await the resolution, with the future of the popular franchise still uncertain.

Also Read: The Boys Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date In India: When And Where To Watch Emmy Award Winning Drama Series?

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Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar Dispute: ‘Don 3’ Row Sees Breakthrough As Dhurandhar 2 Actor Agrees To Return ₹10 Crore Signing Amount

Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar Dispute: ‘Don 3’ Row Sees Breakthrough As Dhurandhar 2 Actor Agrees To Return ₹10 Crore Signing Amount

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Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar Dispute: ‘Don 3’ Row Sees Breakthrough As Dhurandhar 2 Actor Agrees To Return ₹10 Crore Signing Amount

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Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar Dispute: ‘Don 3’ Row Sees Breakthrough As Dhurandhar 2 Actor Agrees To Return ₹10 Crore Signing Amount
Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar Dispute: ‘Don 3’ Row Sees Breakthrough As Dhurandhar 2 Actor Agrees To Return ₹10 Crore Signing Amount
Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar Dispute: ‘Don 3’ Row Sees Breakthrough As Dhurandhar 2 Actor Agrees To Return ₹10 Crore Signing Amount
Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar Dispute: ‘Don 3’ Row Sees Breakthrough As Dhurandhar 2 Actor Agrees To Return ₹10 Crore Signing Amount

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