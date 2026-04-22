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Home > Entertainment News > The Boys Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date In India: When And Where To Watch Emmy Award Winning Drama Series?

The Boys Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date In India: When And Where To Watch Emmy Award Winning Drama Series?

The Boys Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date In India: Fans look forward to the next section of the story as the plot approaches its conclusion.

(Via Instagram)
(Via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 22, 2026 12:17:46 IST

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The Boys Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date In India: When And Where To Watch Emmy Award Winning Drama Series?

The Boys Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date In India: The fifth season of the popular superhero satire The Boys has been produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios and has made its official Amazon Prime Video debut. The first two episodes of the series became available on April 8 2026 and the third episode titled Every One of You Sons of B*****s launched on April 15. Fans look forward to the next section of the story as the plot approaches its conclusion.

The Boys Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date In India: When And Where To Watch Emmy Award Winning Drama Series?

The Boys Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date In India: The Boys Season 5 Episode 4 will be released on April 22 2023 under the title Though the Heavens Fall. The episode will be available to the viewers in India at 12.30 PM on Prime Video. The launch follows the platform’s worldwide release schedule which implements different time zones across its various markets. The United States audience will be able to watch it in the early morning hours, based on their time zone, whereas the episode will be released in the morning to those in countries such as the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

The Boys Season 5 Episode 4

The Boys Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date In India: People in South Korea, Japan and Australia will get the content later in the day according to their local streaming schedules. Showrunner Eric Kripke, who created the show, shared his thoughts about the difficulties involved in creating a satisfying conclusion to the series. He revealed in an interview that he experienced more anxiety than excitement about the ending because it determines the future reputation of the show. The series continues to feature an impressive cast which includes Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie, Antony Starr as Homelander and Erin Moriarty as Starlight who together create a gripping story that explores their dangerous yet dark universe.

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The Boys Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date In India: When And Where To Watch Emmy Award Winning Drama Series?

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The Boys Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date In India: When And Where To Watch Emmy Award Winning Drama Series?

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The Boys Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date In India: When And Where To Watch Emmy Award Winning Drama Series?
The Boys Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date In India: When And Where To Watch Emmy Award Winning Drama Series?
The Boys Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date In India: When And Where To Watch Emmy Award Winning Drama Series?
The Boys Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date In India: When And Where To Watch Emmy Award Winning Drama Series?

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