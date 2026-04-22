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Home > Entertainment News > Michael Jackson Biopic Movie: When Will Jaafar Jackson-Starrer Biopic Release In India? Check Date And How To Book Tickets

Michael Jackson Biopic Movie: When Will Jaafar Jackson-Starrer Biopic Release In India? Check Date And How To Book Tickets

Michael Jackson Biopic Movie: Michael, the biopic on Michael Jackson, is set toe release in India. Starring Jaafar Jackson, the film traces the pop icon’s rise to global fame while exploring the pressures behind his legendary career.

Michael Jackson Biopic Movie (Image Credit: IMDb)
Michael Jackson Biopic Movie (Image Credit: IMDb)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 22, 2026 09:26:54 IST

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Michael Jackson Biopic Movie: When Will Jaafar Jackson-Starrer Biopic Release In India? Check Date And How To Book Tickets

Michael Jackson Biopic Movie: The King of Pop is going back to the big screen with the long awaited biopic Michael, and the fans all over the world are already anticipating the film. The documentary follows the remarkable career and legacy of Michael Jackson, as he grew up as a young dancer to become one of the most significant music icons of all time. As the world takes notice and anticipates the release, numerous followers are looking forward to the way the movie portrays both his ascendancy to prominence and how his personal and professional life unfolds in an intricate manner.

Michael Jackson Biopic Movie: When Will Jaafar Jackson-Starrer Biopic Release In India? Check Date And How To Book Tickets

Michael Jackson Biopic Movie: In India, bookings have already commenced in advance of the release of Michael, and the movie is set to be released on April 23, 2026. Initial responses indicate that there is an even-handed amount of interest, especially by those who have been listening to his music and following his career. One of the most significant events of the movie is the appearance of Jaafar Jackson as the protagonist. Although this was his first, he has attracted attention to strictly imitating the style and mannerisms of Jackson. The supporting cast is equally weighty with Colman Domingo playing the role of Joe Jackson, Nia Long playing the role of Katherine Jackson and Miles Teller playing a key role.



Michael Jackson Biopic Movie: Cast And Plot

Michael Jackson Biopic Movie: The movie gives a closer examination of the life of Michael Jackson, beginning with his life as a part of the Jackson 5 and then his life as a world renowned superstar. It not only showcases his revolutionary performances but also addresses what it was like to be extremely famous with all the pressures and challenges that accompany it. Classic tracks of his albums, such as Thriller and Bad, are likely to use the limelight, which will provide both his career and personal crises. The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Graham King, has a good creative team. At this point, Michael is scheduled to go to theaters, but it has not been announced yet when it will become available through OTT services.

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Michael Jackson Biopic Movie: When Will Jaafar Jackson-Starrer Biopic Release In India? Check Date And How To Book Tickets

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Michael Jackson Biopic Movie: When Will Jaafar Jackson-Starrer Biopic Release In India? Check Date And How To Book Tickets
Michael Jackson Biopic Movie: When Will Jaafar Jackson-Starrer Biopic Release In India? Check Date And How To Book Tickets
Michael Jackson Biopic Movie: When Will Jaafar Jackson-Starrer Biopic Release In India? Check Date And How To Book Tickets
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