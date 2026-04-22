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Home > Sports News > Krunal Pandya Confirms Rift With Hardik? RCB’s Mr Nags Compares Brothers To Undertaker and Kane | Video

Krunal Pandya Confirms Rift With Hardik? RCB’s Mr Nags Compares Brothers To Undertaker and Kane | Video

Krunal Pandya’s awkward reaction to a "Kane and Undertaker" comparison on the Mr. Nags Insider show has fueled rumors of a rift with his brother, Hardik Pandya. Following a tense MI vs RCB clash where the brothers allegedly avoided a post-match handshake, Krunal's hesitant laughter during the WWE-themed roast suggests the "Bhaivalry" is more than just internet hype.

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya. (X)
Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya. (X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Last updated: April 22, 2026 11:34:40 IST

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Krunal Pandya Confirms Rift With Hardik? RCB’s Mr Nags Compares Brothers To Undertaker and Kane | Video

Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder Krunal Pandya was caught in an awkward moment on the Mr. Nags Insider show when quizzed about his equation with his brother Hardik. Notably, it was the only moment where Krunal seemed like getting into two minds before addressing the question in an otherwise free-wheeling chat. The revelation has introduced a new layer of curiosity about the Pandya brothers’ relationship.

The discussion started with Krunal contemplating family life, mentioning that in a bustling home, it’s possible to feel someone’s absence. Mr. Nags interrupted with a sharp comment—“just like your brother?!”—causing Krunal to chuckle before recognizing the existing divide. Mr. Nags likened the scenario to the renowned sibling competition of WWE’s Kane and Undertaker, highlighting the gravity beneath the humor.

Krunal Pandya – Sometimes there are a lot of family members in your house, so you miss someone. 

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Mr. Nags – like your brother?!  

Krunal couldn’t control his laugh. 

Mr. Nags – it’s okay, Kane and Undertaker also fight sometimes. 

Check out the video here:


Krunal emphasised that his main objective is to represent India, while he consistently aims to excel in domestic and franchise cricket. “The ultimate goal is to represent the country, and I don’t dwell too much on it,” he said. “I want to keep doing what I have in my hand, which is to go out there and perform and win games.”

Krunal Pandya’s Career:

Pandya last represented India during the July 2021 tour of Sri Lanka, featuring in the third ODI on July 20 and the second T20I on July 25 at Colombo (RPS). He has not made an international appearance since then.

Pandya has played 5 ODIs and 19 T20S fixtures for India. He has made 254 in 24 matches, while with the ball, he has scalped 17 wickets.

He remains a prodigy in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pandya has slammed 1757 runs in IPL so far in 146 fixtures at an average of 21.96, while with the ball, he has scalped 98 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.51.

Mumbai Indians got Krunal Pandya in the IPL 2016 auction for Rs 2 crore. He quickly became a key part of a strong lower-middle order at MI alongside Hardik and Kieron Pollard. Pandya scored 237 runs, striking at 191.12, in his first IPL season, and took six wickets.

He remained a key figure in Mumbai’s middle order during their back-to-back title wins in 2019 and 2020, notably hitting the winning runs in the 2020 final against Delhi Capitals. With the addition of two new teams in 2022, he returned to the auction and was picked up by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.25 crore, contributing to their playoff appearances in each of their first two seasons.

Pandya then joined in IPL 2025 after being snapped up for Rs 5.75 crore at the auction in Jeddah and played a vital role in his side’s maiden IPL victory. Pandya was named Player of the Match in the IPL 2025 Final after leading, producing figures of 4-0-17-2 against the Punjab Kings. 

(with agencies inputs)

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Krunal Pandya Confirms Rift With Hardik? RCB’s Mr Nags Compares Brothers To Undertaker and Kane | Video
Krunal Pandya Confirms Rift With Hardik? RCB’s Mr Nags Compares Brothers To Undertaker and Kane | Video
Krunal Pandya Confirms Rift With Hardik? RCB’s Mr Nags Compares Brothers To Undertaker and Kane | Video
Krunal Pandya Confirms Rift With Hardik? RCB’s Mr Nags Compares Brothers To Undertaker and Kane | Video

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