Formula 1 Legend Lewis Hamilton Enjoys ‘Quality’ Time At Malibu Beach With Girlfriend Kim Kardashian | Watch

Formula 1 icon Lewis Hamilton was spotted spending his leisure time with girlfriend Kim Kardashian earlier this week. Hamilton and Kardashian had a date in Malibu, relishing some great surfing moments in the Pacific Ocean. Notably, a couple of their pictures and videos from their outing have spread widely on social media, as the celebrity couple openly celebrate their relationship.

Hamilton And Kardashian Enjoy Quality Time:

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were observed enjoying a romantic moment in Malibu, California, on Monday, April 20, where they were noticed showing affection publicly while swimming in the sea.

Kardashian was spotted pulling down her wetsuit to show off a bikini top, while Hamilton dressed casually in a black T-shirt and shorts. On the shore, the couple held each other tightly, their faces turned away from the lens. Check out the video here:

Lewis and Kim in Malibu recently pic.twitter.com/TutlRr9oUF — Sir Lewis Updates (@LH44updates) April 21, 2026







The pair had previously declared their relationship at the Super Bowl, and with recent joint appearances — including at Coachella — their latest outing indicates that their romance is becoming even stronger.

Lewis Hamilton’s F1 season:

Lewis Hamilton surprised everyone with his move to join Ferrari in pursuit of his record World Championship title. Following a tumultuous 2025 season, Hamilton secured his first podium with Ferrari in China, coming in third. He is presently 4th in the F1 drivers’ standings, behind Kimi Antonelli by 31 points.

Following the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Hamilton is set to compete again in the Miami Grand Prix. The 41-year-old is currently in the US, with the event planned for May 4.

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