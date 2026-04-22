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Home > World News > Lyrid Meteor Shower 2026: Best Times and Spots to Watch in Dubai, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Across Middle East

Lyrid Meteor Shower 2026: Best Times and Spots to Watch in Dubai, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Across Middle East

Lyrid Meteor Shower 2026 in Middle East: The Lyrid meteor shower 2026 will provide an excellent stargazing chance for the Middle East, as it will reach its peak on April 21–22. Revised best viewing times and prediction of around 10 to 20 meteors per hour. Unless you are in a highly populated city, you will be able to view the meteor shower after midnight until early morning hours. With light pollution, clear dark skies can be found in the area around deserts and remote places throughout the region – from UAE and Saudi Arabia to Oman and Jordan – making this a perfect time for skywatchers to enjoy this annual meteor shower.

Lyrid Meteor Shower 2026: Best Times and Spots to Watch Across the Middle East (Photo Credit - X)
Lyrid Meteor Shower 2026: Best Times and Spots to Watch Across the Middle East (Photo Credit - X)

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: April 22, 2026 17:39:50 IST

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Lyrid Meteor Shower 2026: Best Times and Spots to Watch in Dubai, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Across Middle East

Lyrid Meteor Shower 2026 in Middle East: The Lyrid meteor shower is one of the oldest known celestial events. Its fast, bright meteors occasionally leave shimmering dust trails. Skywatchers all over the Middle East will have a great chance to see this annual event during relatively favorable conditions in 2026. The shower is predicted to reach its peak around April 21–22, with best viewing conditions in many Middle Eastern countries where the skies are generally dry and free from light pollution, except in major cities. From desert landscapes to seaside locations, the Middle East offers several great places to view this natural light show.

What is Lyrid Meteor Shower 2026 ?

The Lyrid meteor shower is one of the oldest celestial phenomena and is caused by debris from Comet Thatcher. When Earth passes through the dust trail, the particles enter the atmosphere and burn up producing bright flashing streaks of light. The shower takes its name from the constellation Lyra, from where the meteors appear to be radiating. However, it is not necessary to look at Lyra as meteors can appear anywhere in the sky. The Lyrids are a popular meteor shower because of their occasional bright flashes and surprise appearances, making them an exciting event for skywatchers every year.

When and Where to Watch Meteor Shower 2026? Best Time to Watch

The best time to watch the Lyrids in 2026 will be late at night, after midnight until dawn. This is because the radiant point in the Lyra constellation rises higher in the sky and becomes easier to see. Peak activity is predicted to occur in the early hours of April 22, with up to 10–20 meteors per hour in dark skies. To maximize your viewing experience, avoid city lights and allow your eyes to adjust to the dark for at least 20 minutes.

You Might Be Interested In

Dubai and Across United Arab Emirates

While there is quite a lot of light pollution in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, there are lovely dark desert places nearby, such as Al Qudra or Liwa Desert. These places are very popular for stargazing and have massive clear horizons.

Saudi Arabia

A few hours out of Riyadh, you can drive to the desert where there is going to be some of the darkest skies in the country. Areas near the Empty Quarter (Rub’ al Khali) are my personal favourite. Jeddahers can head inland to escape the coastal humidity. 

Oman

Muscat is located beside some beautiful landscapes. Head towards Wahiba Sands or the Hajar Mountains for some of the darkest nights in the region.

Qatar

Doha is light polluted, but a few minutes north or inland will already greatly improve the situation. Desert camping sites are perfect for uninterrupted meteor watching.

Bahrain

Manama is small, so there are not a lot of dark places within the nation’s borders. Coastal outskirts or less populated areas can be used, especially if you can avoid the peak hours. Kuwait Kuwait City residents should head south or west into the desert for the best nights. Open desert areas are perfect. 

Jordan

Amman observers should head to Wadi Rum for one of the best viewing places available in the Middle East. Its protected desert environment offers excellent darkness.

Israel

Light pollution is an issue in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, but the Negev Desert is perfect for meteor watching.

Iraq

Baghdad is light polluted, but you can considerably improve your visibility outside city limits. Rural areas and deserts are the best options.

Iran

Tehran residents should travel toward mountainous or desert regions like Dasht-e Kavir for clearer skies. Iran’s varied terrain offers many excellent stargazing spots.

Peak times and dates (Across Middle East)

Peak time: April 16 to 25 2026 
Peak night: April 22 to 23 2026
Prime time: 12:30 AM to 4:30 AM (local time)
most Middle Eastern countries Rise: Around 10:30 PM, but more visible after midnight Peak rate: 10 to 20 meteors per hour on a dark sky

Tips For Better Experience 

Find a dark spot far from city lights

Lie down with your back to the sky for a more expansive view

Don’t stare at bright screens to preserve night vision

Bring a jacket because desert nights can be cold Plan to be patient as meteor rates can fluctuate Conclusion

After a brief half moon, the Lyrid meteor shower in 2026 is sure to offer a beautiful night sky for stargazers in the Middle East. With the region’s expansive deserts and mostly clear skies, night time skies should be near-perfect for stargazers across the region. Whether you’re in a city or on a desert camp, make sure to go outside and look up; you may be rewarded with a glorious display of shooting stars.

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Tags: astronomy events aprilbest time to watch lyridsCelestial events 2026comet thatcher debrisdesert stargazinglyra constellation meteorslyrid meteor shower 2026lyrids middle eastmeteor shower april 2026meteor shower peak datesmeteor shower viewing spotsnight sky events 2026shooting stars 2026skywatching tipsstargazing middle east

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Lyrid Meteor Shower 2026: Best Times and Spots to Watch in Dubai, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Across Middle East

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Lyrid Meteor Shower 2026: Best Times and Spots to Watch in Dubai, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Across Middle East
Lyrid Meteor Shower 2026: Best Times and Spots to Watch in Dubai, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Across Middle East
Lyrid Meteor Shower 2026: Best Times and Spots to Watch in Dubai, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Across Middle East
Lyrid Meteor Shower 2026: Best Times and Spots to Watch in Dubai, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Across Middle East

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