Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Streaming ACL 2 Semi-Final: When and Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action Online and On TV In India, Dubai (UAE)?

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Streaming Details: Al Nassr will play Al Ahli SC Doha in the semifinals of the 2025–26 AFC Champions League Two. The game will take place at Zabeel Stadium. Both teams will fight for a spot in the final, which will be a very competitive match between two teams with big goals.

The Saudi team is coming into the game with a lot of energy after beating Al Wasl 4-0 in the last round. Al Nassr played very well under Jorge Jesus’s direction, showing why they are one of the tournament favourites. They will try to keep up their strong run and take control from the start with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the attack.

Al Nassr has been playing very well lately, consistently performing well in both domestic and continental competitions. The team will be very confident, and they are expected to go after another win in this game.

But Al Ahli SC Doha will make things hard. The Qatari team is in the semifinals after winning their last two games, but they have had trouble being consistent at times this season. If head coach Younes Ali wants his team to beat the favourites and get to the final, he will need a strict tactical plan.

Raghed Najjar and Mubarak Al Buainain will not be able to play for Al Nassr because of injuries, and Sami Al Najei is still not sure if he will be able to play. On the other hand, Al Ahli SC Doha has a full squad of healthy players to choose from.

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Streaming Live Streaming AFC Champions League 2

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Ahli AFC Champions League 2 Semi-Final match take place?

The match between Al Nassr vs Al Ahli AFC Champions League 2 Semi-Final match is scheduled for Wednesday, 22 April 2026.

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Ahli AFC Champions League 2 Semi-Final match start?

The match will kick off at 9:30 PM IST in India on Wednesday, 22 April 2026.

Where will the Al Nassr vs Al Ahli AFC Champions League 2 Semi-Final match be played?

The game will be held at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai.

Where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Ahli AFC Champions League 2 Semi-Final match in India?

The match will not be broadcast live on TV in India and live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India from 9:30 PM IST on Wednesday, 22 April 2026.

Where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Ahli AFC Champions League 2 Semi-Final match in Dubai (UAE) and across Middle East?

The match will be broadcast live on beIN Sports AFC channels across MENA regions and live-streamed on the TOD TV from 8:00 PM Dubai Time on Wednesday, 22 April 2026.

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Predicted XI

Al Nassr predicted lineup: Bento; Boushal, Simakan, Al Amri, Martinez; Coman, Gabriel, Brozovic, Mane; Felix, Ronaldo

Al Ahli predicted lineup: Badreldin (GK); Tihi, Troost-Ekong, Amraoui, Doumbouya; Diallo, Fettouhi; Yasane, Vlap, Draxler; Expostio

Last 5 Matches Played by Al Nassr

Date (2026) Competition Match Result 15 Apr Saudi Pro League Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq 1–0 Win 11 Apr Saudi Pro League Al Akhdoud vs Al Nassr 0–2 Win 3 Apr Saudi Pro League Al Nassr vs Al Najma 5–2 Win 14 Mar Saudi Pro League Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr 0–5 Win 7 Mar Saudi Pro League Al Nassr vs Neom SC 1–0 Win

Last 5 Matches Played by Al Ahli