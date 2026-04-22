EU Pet Travel Rules 2026: UK Pet Passports Invalid, New Animal Health Certificate Required for Europe Trips

EU Pet Travel Rules 2026: The new pet travel rules announced by the European Union, which came into effect on 22 April, replace the current pet passport system and introduce a new set of standards. The rules will affect thousands of UK pet owners who previously got used to travelling with their pets through the EU with many’s EU pet passports, making it possible to travel easily from country to country. The new rules are aimed at ensuring better health and safety standards for pets and their owners and reduce the risk of the spread of disease. However, this means pet owners will need to understand the new rules, prepare additional documents and comply with new eligibility requirements before travelling. This new pet travel rules update will affect not only holidaymakers, but also pet owners traveling for work, long-term stays and relocation. If you are planning to travel with your pets to the EU, please read on to find out more about how the new rules may affect you.

New health certificate for UK travellers

Travellers will now need to obtain an Animal Health Certificate (AHC) before travelling to the EU. It must be issued by a certified vet within ten days of travel. Travellers will also require a new certificate for each trip, rather than being able to use the same passport on multiple occasions.

New passport allows pets to travel within EU

The AHC can be used to travel within the EU for up to six months and can also be used to re-enter the UK, provided rabies vaccinations are still valid. Despite the extra paperwork, authorities have confirmed pets can still travel with their owners if plans are made.

Pet passports only for EU residents

Under the new rules, only individuals who are permanent residents of EU countries can be issued a new EU pet passport. UK-based travellers, including those who own holiday homes or spend some of the year in Europe cannot be issued pet passports for travelling from Great Britain.

Extra Things to Know There are also extra restrictions for pet owners if they are not the ones travelling with their pets. Pet owner’s have to provide written permission to the person travelling with the pet and both the pet and the pet owner must travel within five days of each other. Pet Number Restrictions Also, travellers can only bring five pets when travelling for personal reasons. Though, there are some exceptions if the pet is travelling for competitions, training or events. Travel Tips Officials advise travellers to check the latest travel guidelines for pets on official government sites and also check the pet entry rules for each country before travelling. With proper documentation and early preparation, it should be easy to travel with pets without any hassles under the new EU pet travel rules.